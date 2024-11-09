Broncos vs. Chiefs Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 10
The AFC West already seems like it’ll be locked up by the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs, and they’ll look to gain some ground in the division in Week 10 against the Denver Broncos.
The Broncos have been a surprise team so far, winning five of their first nine games, but they were blown out – 41-10 – by the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9. Could Denver struggle again in a step-up in class against a Super Bowl contender?
Another offensive struggle for the Broncos would certainly make them tough to wager on in the prop market, but there are still plays to consider from anytime touchdown scorers to player props on Sunday.
Here are my favorite picks for this AFC West clash.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Broncos vs. Chiefs
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Travis Kelce OVER 56.5 Receiving Yards (-110)
- DeAndre Hopkins Anytime TD (+155)
- Courtland Sutton OVER 52.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
Travis Kelce OVER 56.5 Receiving Yards (-110)
After a slow start to the season, Travis Kelce is back.
The star tight end has at least seven catches in four of his last five games, and he’s racked up 28 targets over the last two weeks.
Denver is one of the best pass defenses in the NFL, but it struggled last week against Baltimore. Kelce is a matchup nightmare for any team when he’s going like this, and he’s caught 24 passes for 190 yards over the last two weeks.
In his career against the Broncos, Kelce has picked up at least 57 receiving yards in 12 of his 19 games. He’s a great bet if he keeps seeing this massive target share.
DeAndre Hopkins Anytime TD (+155)
Newly acquired wideout DeAndre Hopkins found the end zone not once, but twice for the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9.
DHop displayed a solid rapport with Patrick Mahomes, catching eight of his nine targets for 86 yards in the process.
The best part? DHop went from playing 32 percent of the Chiefs snaps in Week 8 to 60 percent in Week 9. He will have to deal with Pat Surtain II this week, but his usage appears to be on the rise.
Since Surtain II will likely spend time on Hopkins, I’d rather target him on a touchdown prop than a yardage prop. Mahomes looked his way in the red zone often in Week 9.
Courtland Sutton OVER 52.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
This game could be another positive game script for the Denver passing game and Courtland Sutton.
Kansas City is favored to win big, and like last week, Denver may be forced to throw the ball a lot while playing from behind.
Since his 0-target game in Week 7, Sutton has been the focal part of the Denver offense, amassing 21 targets, 15 receptions, and back-to-back 100-yard games.
As long as Bo Nix is looking his way, Sutton has shown that he can consistently clear this number when given the necessary looks. He has 53 or more yards in five games this season. In all five games, he saw at least six targets.
