Broncos vs. Chiefs Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 10 (Denver's Defense Will Challenge Kansas City)
The Kansas City Chiefs are an undefeated 8-0 and are in a good spot to improve to 9-0 on the season when they host the Denver Broncos in Week 10.
The Broncos upset the Chiefs once in 2023, but the game was in Denver. With a rookie at quarterback and one of the better defenses in the league this year, do they have any chance of upsetting the Chiefs in Kansas City on Sunday?
Let's dive into how the odds have shifted in this game and then I'll predict what the final score will be.
Broncos vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Broncos +7.5 (-105)
- Chiefs -7.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Broncos +310
- Chiefs -390
Total
- OVER 41.5 (-115)
- UNDER 41.5 (-105)
After Monday Night Football, the Chiefs re-opened as 9.5-point favorites. Throughout the week, the line has moved toward the Broncos. It moved down to Chiefs -8.5 on Tuesday and now sits at Chiefs -7.5. Don't expect the spread to move any further as a 7-point spread is a significant number in the betting world, but it's worth noting the movement up until this point.
The total for this game has remained at 41.5 throughout the week.
Broncos vs. Chiefs Final Score Prediction
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets," I broke down why I'm taking the points with the Broncos:
The Chiefs haven't played nearly well enough this season to justify a 9.5-point spread. They've been favorites of 10 points and nine points the past two weeks and failed to cover in both. Last week against the Bucs, they were outgained 5.5 yards to 4.6 but managed to win in overtime. Winning games that could have gone either way has been a theme in Chiefs games this season, so you'd be a brave bettor to bet on them to win by double digits.
Despite being on the wrong end of a blowout last week, the Broncos still have one of the best defenses in the NFL and have been able to exceed expectations this season. They come into this game with a better Net Yards per Play ranking than the Chiefs, ranking 14th at +0.3.
When it comes to the total, I'm going to take the UNDER. The defense has been better unit for both teams this season. The Broncos' defense should be able to slow down the Chiefs offense while the Chiefs defense is also going to likely do an efficient job shutting down Denver's offense.
Chiefs win, Broncos cover, and the total goes UNDER is my prediction for this AFC West showdown.
Final score prediction: Chiefs 21, Broncos 17
