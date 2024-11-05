Broncos vs. Chiefs Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 10
The Kansas City Chiefs hold a perfect 8-0 record and they're in a great position to improve that mark to 9-0 in Week 10 when the host the Denver Broncos in an AFC West duel.
The Broncos are currently holding on to the final wild card spot in the AFC with a 5-4 record, but they have their work cut out for them on Sunday when they take on the Chiefs. In order to keep the game close, they need their defense to step up in a big way after being rolled through by the Baltimore Ravens.
Let's dive into the latest odds for the game and then I'll break down my best bet.
Broncos vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Broncos +8.5 (-110)
- Chiefs -8.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Broncos +320
- Chiefs -420
Total
- OVER 41.5 (-110)
- UNDER 41.5 (-110)
Broncos vs. Chiefs How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 10
- Game Time: 1:00 pm et
- Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
- How to Watch: CBS
- Broncos Record: 5-4
- Chiefs Record: 8-0
Broncos vs. Chiefs Betting Trends
- Broncos are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games
- The OVER is 5-0 in the Broncos' last five games
- Broncos are 4-1 ATS in their last five games vs. Chiefs
- Chiefs are 16-1 straight up in their last 17 games vs. Chiefs
- Chiefs are 10-3-1 ATS in their last 14 games
- The UNDER is 7-2 in the Chiefs' last nine games vs. AFC West opponents
Broncos vs. Chiefs Injury Reports
Broncos Injury Report
- P.J. Locke, S - Questionable
- Delarrin Turner-Yell, S - PUP-I
- Josh Reynolds, WR - IR
- Luke Wattenberg, C - IR
- Tyler Badie, RB - IR
Chiefs Injury Report
- JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR - Questionable
- Nazeeh Johnson, S - Questionable
- Mike Danna, DE - Questionable
- Isiah Pacheco, RB - IR
- Jared Wiley, TE - IR
Broncos vs. Chiefs Key Players to Watch
Denver Broncos
Courtland Sutton: If the Broncos want to hang with the Chiefs, they need their top receiver to do work. Courtland Sutton is the far and away leader on the team in every receiving category and with how good the Chiefs defense has been this season, it'll be a huge boost to Denver's chances if he can step up in a big way.
Kansas City Chiefs
DeAndre Hopkins: The Chiefs' new acquisition had a statement game on Monday Night Football, hauling in eight receptions for 86 yards and two touchdowns. If he can continue to produce at that level, the Chiefs are going to do nothing by improve their chances of winning their third straight Super Bowl.
Broncos vs. Chiefs Prediction and Pick
I am once again going to bet on the Broncos to cover the spread this week. I broke down the bet in the Week 10 edition of the "Road to 272 Bets":
The Chiefs haven't played nearly well enough this season to justify a 9.5-point spread. They've been favorites of 10 points and nine points the past two weeks and failed to cover in both. Last week against the Bucs, they were outgained 5.5 yards to 4.6 but managed to win in overtime. Winning games that could have gone either way has been a theme in Chiefs games this season, so you'd be a brave bettor to bet on them to win by double digits.
Despite being on the wrong end of a blowout last week, the Broncos still have one of the best defenses in the NFL and have been able to exceed expectations this season. They come into this game with a better Net Yards per Play ranking than the Chiefs, ranking 14th at +0.3.
There is nothing about this game that makes me think a 9.5-point spread is warranted.
Pick: Broncos +8.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
