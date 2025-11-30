Broncos vs. Commanders Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Sunday Night Football in NFL Week 13
Sunday night’s Denver Broncos-Washington Commanders matchup was supposed to be a battle between two of the best second-year quarterbacks in the NFL, but an elbow injury will keep Jayden Daniels out of this game for Washington.
Still, bettors can wager on some touchdowns being scored — even if this isn’t a showdown between Daniels and Bo Nix.
Denver has one of the best defenses in the NFL this season, but there still is a Commanders player that I believe is worth targeting — at a pretty favorable price — in Week 13.
Plus, Nix should be able to exploit this Washington secondary that ranks amongst the worst teams in the NFL when it comes to passing yards and passing touchdowns allowed this season.
The Broncos have a bunch of intriguing young weapons, including running back RJ Harvey, who is in line for an expanded role the rest of the season with JK Dobbins sidelined.
Is he one of the players that will hit pay dirt in Week 13?
Here’s a breakdown of my favorite anytime touchdown scorer picks for this primetime matchup.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Broncos vs. Commanders
- Troy Franklin Anytime TD (+150)
- Chris Rodriguez Jr. Anytime TD (+205)
- RJ Harvey Anytime TD (+105)
Troy Franklin Anytime TD (+150)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best anytime touchdown scorer picks why I’m taking Franklin to find the end zone on Sunday night:
Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin has really come on in recent weeks, catching four touchdowns over his last five games, and he has a great matchup in Week 13 against the Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football.
Franklin has 46 receptions on 81 targets for 509 yards and five scores this season, showing a solid rapport with his college quarterback Bo Nix in his second NFL season.
The Commanders’ secondary has been toast in the 2025 season, allowing 22 passing touchdowns, 2,744 passing yards and ranking 31st in the NFL in EPA/Pass (only the Cincinnati Bengals have been worse).
That sets up well for a Denver team that throws the ball a lot even though Nix has been up and down in his second NFL season. I think Franklin is worth a shot in this matchup since he’s actually found the end zone more than Courtland Sutton as of late.
Franklin has at least eight targets in each of his last five games, giving him a pretty strong ceiling when it comes to this market on Sunday night.
Chris Rodriguez Jr. Anytime TD (+205)
Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. seems to have taken control of the No. 1 job in recent weeks, carrying the ball 15 times in Week 11 while playing a season-high 44.8 percent of the snaps.
A sixth-round pick back in 2023, Rodriguez is averaging 4.7 yards per carry this season, and he’s found the end zone in three of the Commanders’ last five games.
While this Denver defense is tough to beat both on the ground and through the air, it ranks a little worse in EPA/Rush (sixth) than EPA/Pass (third). At +205, Rodriguez is worth a look at the preferred back for the Commanders over the last few weeks.
RJ Harvey Anytime TD (+105)
Harvey made his second start in Week 11, receiving 61.3 percent of the offensive snaps for Denver. While he only turned that into 50 yards on 14 touches, he did have a streak of three games in a row where he found the end zone earlier this season.
Overall, Harvey has six scores (four through the air) and he’s a dynamic dual-threat for this Denver offense.
With Dobbins out for the rest of the regular season, Harvey should get the majority of the touches out of the backfield for Denver. He’s a great target at +105 to score against a shaky Washington defense.
