Broncos vs. Jets Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 4 (Denver’s Defense Undervalued?)
Week 3 was a big one for both the Denver Broncos and New York Jets, and now they face off in East Rutherford in Week 4.
New York picked up a blowout win on Thursday Night Football, riding a pair of touchdown passes from Aaron Rodgers to beat the New England Patriots.
On Sunday, Denver dominated the 2-0 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, holding them to just seven points in a road win. It was by far the best game of rookie quarterback Bo Nix’s career, and the Denver defense showed up once again. Now, the Broncos have allowed just 46 points through three games – the sixth-fewest in the NFL.
Oddsmakers are expecting Rodgers and company to roll at home in Week 4, but should we bet on that happening?
Using the latest odds and analysis, let’s predict the score – and make a bet – for this matchup.
Broncos vs. Jets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Broncos +7.5 (-115)
- Jets -7.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Broncos: +275
- Jets: -345
Total
- 38.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
This is one of the lower totals in Week 4, and the line has moved in the Jets’ favor after opening at Jets -7.
Can Denver cover the spread as an underdog of more than seven points?
Broncos vs. Jets Final Score Prediction
SI Betting’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan is high on the Broncos despite their 1-2 start, pointing out in his Road to 272 column – where he picks every NFL game this season – pointing out that their defense is one of the best in the NFL:
The Broncos may end up being the team I believe in all season no matter how often they lost and their Week 3 win against the Buccaneers has only emboldened me.
My faith in them comes down to their defense, which ranks second in the NFL right now in opponent yards per play, giving up only 4.5 yards per snap. They're also third in opponent yards per pass attempt allowing just 5.1 yards per throw, which will be huge going against an Aaron Rodgers-led offense. Add in a pass rush that has recorded a sack on 12.36% of opponent dropbacks and we have a recipe for a close game between these two AFC squads.
Now, the Jets and Broncos both rank in the top 10 in the NFL in scoring defense, so I wouldn’t expect this game to feature a lot of touchdowns.
Both of these teams are also in the top four in net yards per pass attempt allowed, which means we could see a slow day for both passing games.
Denver hasn’t done a great job getting into the end zone in 2024, but Nix has to have gained some confidence from Sunday’s win. In what should be a low-scoring game, I’ll take the points with Denver.
Final Score Prediction: Jets 17, Broncos 13
More NFL Week 4 Betting Stories
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.