Broncos vs. Jets Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 6 (Will New York Cover the Spread?)
The Denver Broncos are coming off their best win of the 2025 season, upsetting the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5.
Now, Denver heads across the pond to take on the winless New York Jets in Week 6. New York played a couple of close games early in the season, but it has lost badly to Miami and Dallas the last two weeks.
Justin Fields has struggled in 2025 for the Jets, and he’s winless in his career when the other team scores 21 or more points — one of the wildest trends going in the NFL.
Oddsmakers at the best betting sites have set the Broncos as massive favorites in this game, and Denver has bounced back against the number after a rough start to the season, covering in two weeks in a row.
Can Bo Nix and company keep pace in the AFC West with another win?
This season, the SI Betting team is attempting a fun exercise of predicting the final score of every game as a way of helping bettors decide on their spread and total bets.
Sunday’s London game is no different, so here’s a breakdown of where I’m leaning for the Denver vs. New York showdown.
Broncos vs. Jets Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Broncos -7.5 (-110)
- Jets +7.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Broncos: -440
- Jets: +340
Total
- 43.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
The odds for this game have held steady throughout the week, and the Broncos have covered the spread in back-to-back wins after an 0-2-1 start against the number in the first three weeks.
While New York has yet to win a game, it has covered the spread twice and has two losses that came on game-winning field goals. Now, let’s dive into the score prediction for this Week 6 battle.
Broncos vs. Jets Final Score Prediction
Earlier this week, SI’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his pick for this matchup in his Road to 272 column – where he bets on every game, every week:
It's time to buy low on the New York Jets. They certainly aren't a good team by any stretch of the imagination, but they're better than their winless record shows. They've been able to run the ball successfully at times, ranking fifth in rushing success rate, and would rank high in EPA as well if it weren't for their fumbles. Now, they take on a Broncos' defense that can be run on. The Broncos are 14th in opponent rush success rate and 14th in defensive Rush DVOA.
DVOA doesn't like this Broncos' defense as much as the simple metrics do, ranking them just 16th in the NFL in Defensive DVOA. If that holds true, the Jets should be able to do enough offensively to cover as 7.5-point underdogs.
New York only has two losses by more than a touchdown – Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills and Week 5 against Dallas – and Fields missed the end of the team’s loss to Buffalo.
Denver hasn’t exactly been great on offense this season, ranking 12th in EPA/Play and 13th in yards per play. The Broncos have also struggled to win by a wide margin as favorites, going 1-2 against the number this season.
Still, I think this game may be a high-scoring one, especially since Fields has been able to put together some late fourth-quarter drives to help the Jets pull within striking distance. There is backdoor cover appeal on Sunday morning.
Final Score Prediction: Broncos 30, Jets 23
