Broncos vs. Jets Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 4
The Denver Broncos got their first win of the season in Week 3, upsetting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as touchdown underdogs. They now head to East Rutherford set as significant underdogs once again when they take on the New York Jets.
The Jets have begun to live up to expectations the past few weeks, most recently dominating the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football last week.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on this Week 4 AFC showdown.
Broncos vs. Jets odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Broncos +7 (-105)
- Jets -7 (-115)
Moneyline
- Broncos +280
- Jets -350
Total
- OVER 38.5 (-115)
- UNDER 38.5 (-105)
Broncos vs. Jets How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 29
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Broncos record: 1-2
- Jets record: 2-1
Broncos vs. Jets Betting Trends
- The UNDER is 10-5 in the Broncos' last 15 games
- Broncos are 5-15 straight up in their last 20 road games
- Broncos are 1-4 ATS in their last five games vs. AFC East opponents
- Jets are 4-9 ATS in their last 13 games
- Jets are 5-15 ATS in their last 20 games played in September
Broncos vs. Jets Injury Reports
Broncos Injury Report
- JL Skinner, S - Questionable
Jets Injury Report
- C.J. Mosley, LB - Questionable
Broncos vs. Jets Key Players to Watch
Denver Broncos
Tyler Badie: The Broncos' run game failed to get going the first two weeks. Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin are both averaging just 2.2 yards per carry. In comes Tyler Badie in Week 3 against the Buccaneers. He ripped off 70 yards on nine carries and is now averaging 8.6 yards per rush. The Broncos would be smart to get him involved in this game more as the season progresses.
New York Jets
Breece Hall: The Jets' running back has been an unbelievable receiver out of the backfield, but to be a more complete team New York needs to get its run game going. He's averaging only 3.7 yards per carry so far this season. Unless he wants Braelon Allen to take over primary running responsibilities, Hall needs to get things going.
Broncos vs. Jets Prediction and Pick
I broke down in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets" why I'm taking the points with the Broncos in this one:
The Broncos may end up being the team I believe in all season no matter how often they lost and their Week 3 win against the Buccaneers has only emboldened me.
My faith in them comes down to their defense, which ranks second in the NFL right now in opponent yards per play, giving up only 4.5 yards per snap. They're also third in opponent yards per pass attempt allowing just 5.1 yards per throw, which will be huge going against an Aaron Rodgers-led offense. Add in a pass rush that has recorded a sack on 12.36% of opponent dropbacks and we have a recipe for a close game between these two AFC squads.
I think a touchdown spread is a bit too aggressive in this one. I'll take the points.
Pick: Broncos +7 (-105)
