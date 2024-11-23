Broncos vs. Raiders Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 12 (Rookies Set to Shine)
The Broncos have been one of the most impressive stories this season, showing postseason upside with rookie quarterback Bo Nix.
Nix has continued to look the part under center and Denver looks much further along as contenders in the emerging AFC. Can he show out against a division rival in the Raiders?
Speaking of rookies, Brock Bowers has been incredible in his first pro season, can he find the end zone after a monster output against the Broncos the first time?
Here’s two player props to target in this AFC West showdown with a focus on the rookies.
\
Best Player Props and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Props for Broncos vs. Raiders in NFL Week 12
- Bo Nix Over 221.5 Passing Yards
- Brock Bowers Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+260)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Bo Nix Over 221.5 Passing Yards
Nix continues to come on strong this season, now second in the odds to win Offensive Player of the Year.
The first round pick has thrived in Sean Payton’s offense, and we have seen the production uptick as well with more time.
He is fresh off a 300-plus yard effort against the Falcons and he has cleared this number in three of the last four games.
The Raiders pass defense is nearly as bad as the Falcons in terms of EPA/Dropback, ranking 26th to Atlanta’s 27th. With that in mind, I expect another efficient outing from Nix on a fast track in Las Vegas.
While Nix only passed for 206 yards last time against the Raiders, I’m not sold on a total blowout like the prior time, 34-18 Broncos at home. On the road, this game may be tighter and with further comfortability in the team’s offense, I like him to clear this total.
Even with limited volume in a favorable game script, go over in Nix
Brock Bowers Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+260)
Bowers has been incredibly impressive as a rookie, tallying 70 catches already for 706 yards, but only three touchdowns.
The Broncos have allowed the 10th most catches this season to linebackers, but only three touchdowns with is inside the 10 fewest. With that in mind, I think we see some natural regression to the mean and for the team to allow touchdowns to the heavily targeted tight end Bowers.
Further, Bowers had eight catches and a touchdown against the Broncos earlier this season.
With a likely negative game script, I fancy Bowers long odds to find the end zone.
More NFL Stories
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.