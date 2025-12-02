Broncos vs. Raiders Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 14
The Denver Broncos keep winning and now find themselves as not only -550 favorites to win the AFC West, but are in the running to claim the No. 1 seed in the conference. To do so, they need to make sure they beat the inferior opponents they'll face in the final stretch of the season, starting with their Week 14 showdown against the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Broncos barely escaped the Raiders with a 10-7 victory just a few short weeks ago. Can they complete the series sweep? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Broncos vs. Raiders Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Broncos -7.5 (-104)
- Raiders +7.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Broncos -400
- Raiders +315
Total
- OVER 40.5 (-108)
- UNDER 40.5 (-112)
Broncos vs. Raiders How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, December 7
- Game Time: 4:05 pm ET
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Broncos Record: 10-2
- Raiders Record: 2-10
Broncos vs. Raiders Betting Trends
- The UNDER is 10-4 in the Broncos' last 14 games
- The Broncos have won nine straight games
- Raiders are 13-3 ATS in their last 16 games vs. Raiders
- Raiders are 3-8 ATS in their last 11 games
- Raiders are 8-1 ATS in their last nine home games vs. Broncos
Broncos vs. Raiders Injury Reports
Broncos Injury Report
- Jonah Elliss, LB - Questionable
- Nate Adkins, TE - Questionable
- D.J. Jones, DT - Questionable
- Drew Sanders, LB - IR-R
- J.K. Dobbins, RB - IR
Raiders Injury Report
- Zamir White, RB - Questionable
- Jordan Meredith, G - Questionable
- Michael Mayer, TE - Questionable
- Darnay Holmes, CB - Questionable
- Dont'e Thornton Jr., - Questionable
Broncos vs. Raiders Key Player to Watch
- Nik Bonito, LB - Denver Broncos
Nik Bonito was in the mix to win defensive player of the year and while Myles Garrett has taken over the top spot in that race, Bonito has still put together an extremely impressive season. He has racked up 10.5 sacks, 10 tackles for a loss, and 36 combined tackles. He wrecks havoc in opponents' backfield and he'll play a big role in doing exactly that against the Raiders on Sunday.
Broncos vs. Raiders Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm laying the points with the Broncos:
There's an argument to be made that the Raiders are the worst team in the NFL. Their defense is starting to fall apart, and their offense has no juice, attempting to move the ball behind the worst offensive line in football. DVOA has them just a smidge above the Titans for last in the league, and while the Raiders managed to hang around the Broncos earlier in the season, I don't expect the same result in the rematch. The Raiders only put up seven points in that game, and if they have a similar result in Week 14, the Broncos' offense will find a way to score enough to cover the spread in this AFC West duel.
Pick: Broncos -7.5 (-104) via FanDuel
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
