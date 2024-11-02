Broncos vs. Ravens Best NFL Prop Bets for Week 9 (Bet on Bo Nix?)
The Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens are both 5-3 and in the mix for a wild card spot in the AFC heading into their Week 9 matchup on Sunday.
Denver has one of the best defenses in the NFL this season, ranking No. 1 in the league in yards per play allowed and No. 4 in points allowed through eight games.
Meanwhile, the Ravens have the No. 1 run defense – allowing just 3.3 yards per carry – and one of the best offenses in the league.
That makes it tough to bet on the prop market on Sunday, but there are two plays worth taking in this matchup.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Broncos vs. Ravens
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Bo Nix OVER 213.5 Passing Yards (-115)
- Mark Andrews OVER 2.5 Receptions (-175)
Bo Nix OVER 213.5 Passing Yards (-115)
SI Betting’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan is high on Denver quarterback Bo Nix this week since the Ravens have struggled so much defending the pass. He shared this prop in his Player Prop Countdown for Week 9:
Betting on whatever quarterback is playing against the Baltimore Ravens has been an auto-bet for me every week and it continues to cash for us.
The Ravens give up 291.4 passing yards per game while ranking 28th in opponent dropback EPA, and 26th in opponent success rate. They have also given up 39 pass plays of 20+ yards, which is the most in the NFL by five.
Bo Nix is averaging 191.3 passing yards per game but a negative game script will likely force him to throw the ball more than usual. He's coming off a 284-yard performance against the Panthers.
Mark Andrews OVER 2.5 Receptions (-175)
The resurgence of Baltimore tight end Mark Andrews has been huge over the last few weeks, and I think he’s undervalued against Denver.
Andrews has at least three catches in four straight games after making just six total receptions in his first four games of 2024.
Denver has an elite pass defense, but it has given 42 receptions to tight ends over eight games – tied for the 11th most in the league.
Andrews has been too good over the last four weeks to fade him at this discounted number.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.