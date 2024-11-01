Broncos vs. Ravens Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 9 (Denver's Defense Will Stand Strong)
The Baltimore Ravens were on the wrong side of an upset in Week 8, losing to the Cleveland Browns. As a result, they've fallen to second place in the AFC North behind the Pittsburgh Steelers.
They'll look to bounce back in Week 9 when they host the Denver Broncos, who are exceeding everyone's expectations this season and are sitting with a respectable 5-3 record through the first eight weeks.
Let's take a look at the latest odds for the game and then I'll give my final score prediction.
Broncos vs. Ravens Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Broncos +8 (-110)
- Ravens -8 (-110)
Moneyline
- Broncos +340
- Ravens -440
Total
- OVER 46.5 (-110)
- UNDER 46.5 (-110)
We have seen some two-way movement in this game. The Ravens originally opened as 7.5-point favorites before the line quickly ballooned to Ravens -9.5. Since then, it has come back down a point and a half and has settled for the moment at Ravens -8.
The total for the game increased two points from 44.5 to 46.5.
Broncos vs. Ravens Final Score Prediction
I've been high on the Broncos all season and I'm not yet ready to stop betting on them. In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I like the Broncos to cover the spread:
Another week, another bet on the Broncos. Their defense is too dominant a unit to make them this big of underdogs. They lead the NFL in both opponent EPA per play and opponent yards per play, allowing just 4.4 yards per snap.
Then there's the Ravens defense that has a ton of problems. Their secondary continues to be one of the worst in the league, giving up 7.6 yards per pass attempt and ranking 28th in opponent dropback EPA.
The Ravens' only hope of covering big spreads this season is for their offense to score at such a high rate that their opponent can't keep pace like they did against the Buccaneers a few weeks back. Unfortunately for them, the Broncos' defense isn't going to allow them to put up 40+ points like they've done several times this season.
If I'm going to bet on the Broncos because of their defense, I'm also going to take the UNDER in this game, especially now that it has moved up to 46.5. If Denver can shut down the Ravens' elite offense, we could see this game turn into a low-scoring affair.
Final score prediction: Broncos 20, Ravens 23
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!