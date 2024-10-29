Broncos vs. Ravens Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 9 (Broncos Undervalued?)
The Baltimore Ravens had their five-game winning streak snapped in Week 8, and now they’ll look to bounce back against the Denver Broncos in Week 9.
Denver enters this game at 5-3 on the season after taking down the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers in blowout wins in back-to-back weeks.
Rookie quarterback Bo Nix has been playing well, but can he outduel Lamar Jackson on Sunday?
The Ravens are 2-1 straight up at home, and they’ve been one of the best offenses in the league this season.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch and my best bet for Sunday’s matchup.
Broncos vs. Ravens Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Broncos +9 (-110)
- Ravens -9 (-110)
Moneyline
- Broncos: +340
- Ravens: -440
Total
- 44.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Broncos vs. Ravens How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 3
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: M&T Bank Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Broncos record: 5-3
- Ravens record: 5-3
Broncos vs. Ravens Betting Trends
- The Broncos are 3-2 against the spread as underdogs this season.
- The Ravens are 4-3-1 against the spread this season.
- The Broncos are 6-2 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 7-1 in the Ravens’ eight games this season.
- The OVER is 5-3 in the Broncos’ eight games this season.
Broncos vs. Ravens Injury Reports
Broncos Injury Report
- PJ Locke – questionable
- Josh Reynolds – out
Ravens Injury Report
- Marlon Humphrey – questionable
- Brent Urban – questionable
- Michael Pierce – questionable
Broncos vs. Ravens Key Players to Watch
Denver Broncos
Bo Nix: Bo Nix had some down passing games to open his career, but he’s really put things together over the last month for Denver.
Now, Nix has a favorable matchup against a Baltimore defense that has given up 17 passing touchdowns and the most passing yards in the NFL.
Baltimore Ravens
Derrick Henry: I expect Derrick Henry to receive a massive workload in this game against Denver’s defense. The Broncos are elite against the pass, allowing just 4.7 net yards per pass attempt, the best mark in the NFL. So, why not go to Henry early and often? The star back has 946 rushing yards and nine scores in just eight games this season.
Broncos vs. Ravens Prediction and Pick
The Broncos may not have the high-powered offense to compete with the Ravens, but there’s a reason why they’re 5-3 on the season.
Denver ranks No. 1 in the NFL in yards per play allowed, making it a tough matchup for anyone – even Lamar Jackson.
While the Ravens may try to work Denver on the ground with Derrick Henry, the Broncos have shown that they can compete as underdogs this season, going 3-2 against the spread – covering by an average of 5.4 points per game.
The Ravens just lost to an inferior opponent in Cleveland in Week 8, and while I do expect them to win this game at home, nine points is too much to give to this Denver defense.
I expect this game to be fairly low-scoring, which should allow Bo Nix and company to cover. Remember, the Ravens – despite having the No. 1 run defense – have allowed the most passing yards in the NFL in 2024.
Pick: Broncos +9 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
