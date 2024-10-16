Broncos vs. Saints Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 7 (Bet on Courtland Sutton)
The Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints face off in Week 7 on Thursday Night Football in what oddsmakers are projecting to be a low-scoring matchup.
The total in this game is set at 37, and it makes sense since Denver’s offense has been up and down under rookie quarterback Bo Nix, and it also features one of the best defenses in the NFL.
Last week, Denver’s star cornerback Pat Surtain II suffered a concussion, putting his status for Week 7 in question. He’s not the only key player banged up, as Derek Carr, Chris Olave, and Rashid Shaheed are all injured for the Saints.
That’s going to make things tough when it comes to betting on anytime touchdown scorers, but there are players worth targeting on Thursday.
Let’s dive in.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Broncos vs. Saints
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Courtland Sutton Anytime TD (+180)
- Alvin Kamara Anytime TD (+100)
- Foster Moreau Anytime TD (+600)
Courtland Sutton Anytime TD (+180)
Broncos No. 1 receiver Courtland Sutton has 47 targets so far in 2024, but he’s only reeled in 21 of those passes.
Still, the usage is there for the star receiver, and he’s scored two times in the last three weeks.
The Saints were torched through the air in Week 6, allowing 51 total points and multiple scores to receiver Chris Godwin. On the season, New Orleans has given up the third-most passing yards in the NFL.
This is a great matchup for Sutton to stay hot in Week 7.
Alvin Kamara Anytime TD (+100)
The Saints are going to lean heavily on Kamara in this game against a Denver defense that is beatable on the ground.
The Broncos allowed multiple scores to running backs in Week 6, and they’ve allowed 27 receptions and five total scores to running backs on the season.
A surefire bet to see 20 touches, Kamara is a must bet at even money on Thursday.
Foster Moreau Anytime TD (+600)
This is a long shot, but with the Saints potentially down their top two receivers in Olave and Shaheed, Moreau could be leaned on in Week 7.
In Spencer Rattler’s first start in Week 6, Moreau had two catches for 54 yards, and he’s already found the end zone two times this season.
While the targets haven’t been there for Moreau (10 in six games), he’s worth a dart throw since he’s scored in 33 percent of his games this season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.