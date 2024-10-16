Broncos vs. Saints Best NFL Prop Bets for Thursday Night Football in Week 7
Thursday Night Football will be a battle of two rookie quarterbacks in their first primetime game.
Spencer Rattler will start again for the New Orleans Saints, who will be without starting QB Derek Carr and likely without wide receivers Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed.
The game total is set at just 37 at DraftKings Sportsbook.
I’ve chosen a few players to go over their listed props on Thursday below.
Keep an eye on both Juwan Johnson and Foster Moreau during this matchup. Moreau led Saints receivers last week with 2 catches for 54 yards, while Johnson caught 3 passes for 48 yards.
With Olave likely missing this contest and the tendency for young quarterbacks to lean on their safety blankets, both tight ends should be in a good spot vs. a Denver defense that has allowed the fifth-most receptions (34) to opposing tight ends.
We are still waiting for tight end prop lines to post.
Let’s dive in.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Broncos vs. Saints
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Alvin Kamara anytime TD (+100)
I love that we are getting even money for Alvin Kamara to score. Kamara has 7 total touchdowns this season -- two of which were receiving scores. With Olave likely out and Rashid Shaheed banged up, Kamara could find the end zone in any number of ways.
Kamara will be the centerpiece of this offense vs. a Denver team that has allowed an average of 92 rushing yards and more than 4.5 catches per game to runners.
Javonte Williams over 17.5 receiving yards (-120)
Williams is second only to Courtland Sutton in targets this season for the Broncos, and he’s averaging 23.8 receiving yards per game.
Only the Dallas Cowboys have allowed more receiving yards to opposing running backs than the Saints. New Orleans allows an average of 43 receiving yards per game with an 81.3% catch rate to runners.
It has allowed 18 or more yards to six different runners this season. Williams has exceeded this prop in three games this year.
Courtland Sutton over over 44.5 receiving yards (-115)
Denver’s alpha receiver leads the team in targets by a large margin. He has 47 and the next closest receiver is Williams with 26.
However, that has only resulted in 228 yards -- for an average of 46.2 per game.
The matchup looks right for Sutton this week. The Saints have allowed the third-most yards (1,036) and the fifth-most catches (86) to wide receivers this year.
Sutton’s receiving prop is set at just 44.5. He’s been Bo Nix’s first read 32% of the time, and the Saints have allowed an average of 98 yards per game to perimeter receivers, where Sutton lines up 88% of the time.
Nine receivers have eclipsed this prop vs. the Saints, and we will bet Sutton makes it 10.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.