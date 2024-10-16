Broncos vs. Saints Final Score Prediction for Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 7
Thursday Night Football in Week 7 features a reunion for Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton, as he’ll return to New Orleans – his former team – to coach against Dennis Allen and the New Orleans Saints.
Payton has led Denver to a 3-3 start in the 2024 season under rookie quarterback Bo Nix, but Denver struggled on offense in Week 6, falling down 23-0 in a 23-16 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
However, things have been much worse for the Saints. Starting quarterback Derek Carr is dealing with an injury, and the team allowed 51 points in Week 6 – suffering a fourth consecutive loss.
Rookie Spencer Rattler was solid in place of Carr, but the Saints are now 31st in opponent yards per play, a sign that they’ll need more from their offense to win any games in 2024.
To make matters worse, Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed – New Orleans’ top receivers – are both banged up entering this matchup.
Using the latest odds analysis, here’s my prediction for the final score of this Week 7 matchup.
Broncos vs. Saints Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Broncos -2 (-110)
- Saints +2 (-110)
Moneyline
- Broncos: -130
- Saints: +110
Total
- 37 (Over -110/Under -110)
This spread is moving in the Broncos' direction after opening up with Denver favored by a point on Sunday night.
With all of the Saint’ injuries, it makes sense that oddsmakers are projecting Denver to win this game.
Broncos vs. Saints Final Score Prediction
SI Betting’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan likes the Broncos to win this matchup, and he broke down the pick in his Road to 272 column:
Spencer Rattler had a solid first game as an NFL rookie quarterback, filling in for Derek Carr last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Now, in what will likely be his second start, Rattler will have to face one of the most elite defenses in the NFL in the Denver Broncos on a short week. That's a nightmare situation for the Saints' offense.
It's tough to trust the Broncos' offense as well, but they may not need to score much to get the win and cover on Thursday Night Football.
It's worth noting the Saints rank dead last in Net Yards per Play over each team's last three games at -1.9. The hot start to the season for New Orleans seems like a lifetime ago.
Given New Orleans’ defensive struggles lately, I think Denver’s offense will crack 20 points. If the Bronco defense plays like it did in the second half against Los Angeles, it should be able to keep Rattler in check as well.
Final Score Prediction: Broncos 20, Saints 16
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
