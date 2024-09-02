Broncos vs. Seahawks Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 1 (Bet the OVER)
For the second time in three seasons, the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks will face off in Week 1.
Seattle comes into this matchup as a six-point favorite, and rightfully so since Denver is in the middle of a rebuild. The Broncos are starting rookie quarterback Bo Nix, but they’ve let several veterans go since last season, including Tim Patrick, Justin Simmons and of course, Russell Wilson.
Sean Payton’s club did look good in the preseason, but can we put much stock into that?
Meanwhile, Seattle has a new head coach in Mike Macdonald, who will look to get the most out of Geno Smith and company after Seattle missed the playoffs in 2023.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch, betting trends and more for this Week 1 matchup.
Broncos vs. Seahawks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Broncos +6 (-115)
- Seahawks -6 (-105)
Moneyline
- Broncos: +195
- Seahawks: -238
Total
- 42 (Over -108/Under -112)
Broncos vs. Seahawks How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 8
- Time: 4:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Lumen Field
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Broncos record: 0-0
- Seahawks record: 0-0
Broncos vs. Seahawks Betting Trends
- The Broncos went 6-10-1 against the spread last season.
- Denver was just 2-5 against the spread as a road underdog last season.
- Seattle was 8-7-2 against the spread in the 2023 campaign.
- The Seahawks were 2-3-1 when favored at home in 2023.
- The UNDER was 9-8 in the Broncos’ 17 games.
- The UNDER was 10-7 in the Seahawks’ 17 games.
Broncos vs. Seahawks Injury Report
Broncos Injury Report
- Drew Sanders – out (PUP)
- Delarrin Turner-Yell – out (PUP)
Seahawks Injury Report
- Cameron Young – out (PUP)
- Uchenna Nwosu – out
- Jerrick Reed II – out (PUP)
- Abraham Lucas – out (PUP)
- Noah Fant – questionable
- Tyler Lockett – questionable
Broncos vs. Seahawks Key Players to Watch
Denver Broncos
Bo Nix: During the preseason, Nix made it clear he was the best quarterback on Denver’s roster, completing 23 of his 30 pass attempts for 205 yards and two scores. Sean Payton has said from Day 1 that he wanted Nix in the 2024 NFL Draft, and now the first-round pick will look to prove his coach right in the season opener.
Seattle Seahawks
Geno Smith: After a strong 2022 season, Smith took a bit of a step back in 2023, throwing for 20 scores and nine picks in 15 games. Seattle still went 8-7 in his 15 starts, and the Seahawks should be in the mix for a playoff spot as long as Smith keeps avoiding turnovers. He completed 64.7 percent of his passes last season after leading the NFL in completion percentage in 2022 at 69.8 percent.
Broncos vs. Seahawks Prediction and Pick
These two defenses struggled in the 2023 season, allowing the sixth most (Denver) and eight most (Seattle) points in the league.
I don’t expect much to change on the Denver side, especially after it lost arguably its best defensive player in Simmons.
While things may be different in Seattle, the Broncos offense was humming under Nix in the preseason, scoring six different times through two games. Nix brings a little punch to an offense that struggled to get going in 2023 under Wilson.
This is a low total, and I’m not sold on either team being elite at stopping the other. The Seahawks have a ton of weapons around Smith on offense, and Denver played multiple preseason games with 50 or more combined points.
Don’t be shocked if we see a final in the range of 27-21 on Sunday.
Pick: OVER 42 (-108)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.