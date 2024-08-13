Bronny James Season-Long Prop Bet: Will He Score 20 Points in Game for Lakers?
Los Angeles Lakers second-round pick Bronny James has becoming one of the more intriguing second-round selections in recent seasons because he will take the court in the 2024-25 season with his father, the NBA's all-time leading scorer, LeBron James.
Oddsmakers at BetMGM Sportsbook have released odds for Bronny to score 20 or more points in a single game this season, and they're not great. James is set at +1000 to complete the feat -- an implied probability of 9.09 percent -- for the Lakers.
While some bettors may think it's possible that the second-round pick plays one game and gets hot, it's worth noting that the The Athletic's Jovan Buha reported earlier this offseason that he's likely to spend most of his time in the G League.
"And though Bronny James had an impressive end to summer league, at least by his modest expectations, the Lakers plan on using him primarily in the G League as he remains far from a rotation-caliber player," Buha wrote.
That would limit Bronny's chances to truly going off in an NBA game, especially since he's unlikely to play a major role even when he does play.
During the Las Vegas Summer League, Bronny did not have a single game where he scored 20 points, and he struggled with his 3-point shooting until his final two matchups.
Bronny James NBA Rookie of the Year Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Right now, James has the worst odds of any rookie at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the Rookie of the Year award at +25000.
It makes sense that he won't win the award since he'll spend a good chunk of the season in the G League, but he's still be one of the most bet players to win the award in the 2024-25 season.
Both his scoring prop and Rookie of the Year odds are extreme longshot dart throws until he proves otherwise at the NBA level.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
