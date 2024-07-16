Browns 2024 NFL Playoff Odds (Cleveland is an Underdog to Return to Postseason)
It was a strange 2023 season for the Cleveland Browns. They fought injuries to key starters early in the season, including to Nick Chubb and Deshaun Watson. Then, thinking their season was over without their star quarterback, Joe Flacco stepped in and helped the Browns win their final four games of the season to lock up a Wild Card spot in the NFL Playoffs.
After making the postseason with a 38-year old quarterback and Chubb sidelined, you'd think they would be expected to return to the playoffs in 2024, right? Not so far.
Let's take a look at the odds.
Cleveland Browns Odds to Make 2024 NFL Playoffs
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Yes +138
- No -170
Browns Set as Betting Underdogs to Return to NFL Playoffs
FanDuel has the odds of the Browns returning to the playoffs set at +138, which is an implied probability of 42.02%.
The biggest thing working against Cleveland this season is its division. The division title likely belongs to either the Baltimore Ravens or the Cincinnati Bengals, who will have a healthy Joe Burrow back under center. If that's the case, the Browns will need to compete for a Wild Card spot along with a plethora of strong teams the AFC has to offer.
It's not going to help the Browns they have the third most difficult season in the NFL, based on the projected win totals of their opponents. Only the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers have a tougher schedule than the Browns.
Outside of trading for Jerry Jeudy, the Browns did little this offseason to build off last year's success. Getting Watson and Chubb back in the lineup is going to be good for them, but other than that, they did little to put themselves in position to be an elite team in the AFC.
They still have a chance to make the playoffs at 42.02%, but the Browns have a long road ahead of them in the 2024 season.
