Browns Next Head Coach Odds: Chris Shula, Kliff Kingsbury Highlight Lengthy List
The Cleveland Browns are once again in the market for a new head coach.
Cleveland moved on from Kevin Stefanski after six seasons and two postseason appearances after the team finished 5-12 in the 2025 campaign, winning back-to-back games to close out the regular season.
In Stefanski’s defense, he was dealt a tough hand after the Browns moved on from Baker Mayfield and brought in Deshaun Watson, and it’s safe to say that the Watson trade and contract extension was one of the worst moves in recent NFL history.
Still, the Browns have an elite defense led by Myles Garrett, and there’s reason to believe that the right move at quarterback – and head coach – could get them right back in the mix for the playoffs.
Shedeur Sanders could have a case for the team’s starting quarterback next season – as could Watson – but the Browns may want to bring in some competition in the 2026 campaign as well.
When it comes to the team’s next head coach, DraftKings recently released odds where Chris Shula (the Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator) and Kliff Kingsbury, who recently parted ways with Washington to pursue other opportunities, are atop the list.
Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady (+650) is third in the odds while a few defensive-minded coaches with head coaching experience – Robert Saleh, Jim Schwartz and Brian Flores – round out the next three spots.
For Cleveland, it’ll need to decide what it wants in its next head coach, and the team may need to sell that coach on a vision for the future with all of the questions at quarterback.
Here’s a look at the odds for Cleveland’s leader on the sidelines in the 2026 season.
Browns Next Head Coach Odds
- Chris Shula: +500
- Kliff Kingsbury: +600
- Joe Brady: +650
- Robert Saleh: +700
- Jim Schwartz: +700
- Brian Flores: +700
- Todd Monken: +800
- Jesse Minter: +850
- Klint Kubiak: +900
- Jeff Hafley: +1000
- Vance Joseph: +1200
- Matt Nagy: +1200
- Mike McCarthy: +1400
- Lou Anarumo: +1600
- Jonathan Gannon: +1600
- Deion Sanders: +2000
