Browns-Raiders Odds Vastly Different on DraftKings and FanDuel Sportsbooks
There is a major discrepancy in the odds for the Cleveland Browns-Las Vegas Raiders matchup in Week 4 of the NFL season.
After both teams lost as favorites -- at home -- in Week 3 (Cleveland to the New York Giants and the Raiders to the Carolina Panthers), oddsmakers at FanDuel and DraftKings sportsbooks have differing opinions on how the Week 4 matchup will go.
At DraftKings, the Raiders are slight favorites (one point) in a pick'em scenario with the total set at 38 points.
Browns vs. Raiders Odds, Spread and Total (DraftKings)
Spread
- Browns +1 (-115)
- Raiders -1 (-105)
Moneyline
- Browns: -108
- Raiders: -112
Total
- 38 (Over -110/Under -110)
However, at FanDuel, the Browns are actually favored by 1.5 points -- a 2.5 point difference from DraftKings -- with the total set at 37.5.
Browns vs. Raiders Odds, Spread and Total (FanDuel)
Spread
- Browns -1.5 (-104)
- Raiders +1.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Browns: -110
- Raiders: -106
Total
- 37.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
It's possible that each sportsbook simply has a different handle on each side for the game, but there's also the possibility that they're bracing for the Raiders making a quarterback change.
Head coach Antonio Pierce left the door open for Aidan O'Connell to start in Week 4 after the Raiders lost badly in Week 3.
If O'Connell is named the starter, there's a chance that these odds will fluctuate at both books.
For now, bettors can get favorable price on both sides depending on how they feel about this game and which book they place the bet at.
