Browns vs. Bengals Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 16 (Believe in Jerome Ford)

A showdown in the AFC North is set to take place on Sunday between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals.
The outcome of the game is only important to the Bengals, who are still searching for a postseason berth, but we can make it important to us bettors by placing a few player props.
Browns vs. Bengals Player Prop Bets
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
- Jerome Ford OVER 52.5 Rush Yards (-120)
- Jerry Jeudy OVER 62.5 Receiving Yards (-120)
- Tee Higgins Anytime Touchdown (+150)
Jerome Ford OVER 52.5 Rush Yards (-120)
Jerome Ford to go OVER his rushing yards total is my No. 2 ranked player prop for Week 16:
Nick Chubb going down with an injury could be a blessing in disguise for the Browns offense. Jerome Ford has been the far more effective running back this season, averaging 5.2 yards per carry. Now he gets to face a Bengals defense that ranks 30th in opponent rush EPA and 31st in opponent rush success rate.
Don't be surprised if Ford has a big game for the Browns.
Jerry Jeudy OVER 62.5 Receiving Yards (-120)
You might be surprised to find out that Jerry Jeudy is fifth in the NFL this season in receiving yards with 1,052. While he may not thrive as much as he did when Jameis Winston was starting for the Browns, but he still has a great matchup ahead of him in Cincinnati. The Bengals allow 7.0 yards per pass attempt, which ranks 25th in the league.
If Dorian Thompson-Robinson can get him the ball, Jeudy will have a great chance to go over his receiving yards total.
Tee Higgins Anytime Touchdown (+150)
Tee Higgins has recorded a touchdown in four of the Bengals' last five games so why not bet on him to score again on Sunday? He hauled in four receptions for 82 yards and a score against the Browns earlier this season and with the Bengals desperate for a win, expect Joe Burrow to throw the ball early and often.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
