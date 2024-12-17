Browns vs. Bengals Odds See Major Shift Following Dorian Thompson-Robinson Announcement
The Cleveland Browns reportedly are benching veteran Jameis Winston and will turn to Dorian Thompson-Robinson at quarterback in Week 16 against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Winston struggled mightily in the Browns' Week 15 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, and Cleveland has dropped three games in a row after upsetting the Pittsburgh Steelers back in Week 12.
With the report that Thompson-Robinson will start, oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have moved the total in the Browns-Bengals game down 2.5 points from 49.5 to 47. The Bengals are 7.5-point favorites in the game, as they are still in the mix for a playoff spot in the AFC.
It makes sense that the total would drop in this game given Thompson-Robinson's struggles in the NFL.
This season, Thompson-Robinson is 15-for-34 throwing the ball for 100 yards and three picks across three games. He earned three starts last season and threw just one total touchdown and four picks in eight games.
In addition to that, Thompson-Robinson has a career completion percentage of just 51.4 percent.
Oddsmakers seem to be preparing for a down showing from the Cleveland offense, which had some big moments -- especially for Jerry Jeudy and David Njoku -- with Winston under center.
It's also worth noting that the Browns won't have Nick Chubb in this game, as he broke his foot in Week 15 and is done for the season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
