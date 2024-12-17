Browns vs. Bengals Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 16
The Cincinnati Bengals are still alive in the playoff hunt but will have to win their final three games to have a shot, starting with a Week 16 game against the Browns.
The Browns benched Jameis Winston during their Week 15 game against the Chiefs, but it has yet to be announced if they'll go back to Winston or give Dorian Thompson-Robinson the start. While we wait for their decision, let's take a look at the latest odds and my best bet for this AFC North showdown.
Browns vs. Bengals Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Browns +7.5 (-112)
- Bengals -7.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Browns +280
- Bengals -355
Total
- OVER 47 (-112)
- UNDER 47 (-108)
Browns vs. Bengals How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, December 22
- Game Time: 1:00 pm et
- Venue: Paycor Stadium
- How to Watch: CBS
- Browns Record: 3-11
- Bengals Record: 6-8
Browns vs. Bengals Betting Trends
- Browns are 1-5 ATS in their last six games
- Bengals are 15-5 ATS in their last 20 games vs. Bengals
- Browns have lost six straight road games
- The OVER is 7-1 in the Browns last eight games played in Cincinnati
- Bengals are 6-3 ATS in their last nine games
- The OVER is 6-1 in the Bengals' last seven games
- Bengals are 2-8 straight up in their last 10 AFC North matchups
Browns vs. Bengals Injury Reports
Browns Injury Report
- Cedric Tillman, WR - Questionable
- David Njoku, TE - Questionable
- Nick Chubb, RB - Out
- Shelby Harris, DT - Questionable
- Martin Emerson Jr., CB - Questionable
Bengals Injury Report
- Sheldon Rankins, DT - Questionable
- Charlie Jones, WR - Questionable
- Cody Ford, G - Questionable
- Orlando Brown Jr., OT - Questionable
- Alex Cacppa, G - Questionable
Browns vs. Bengals Key Players to Watch
Cleveland Browns
Jerome Ford: Now that Nick Chubb is out, Jerome Ford will take over the primary running back role. He's averaging 5.2 yards per carry this season, one of the best marks in the NFL. The Browns would be smart to lean on him against a bad Bengals run defense.
Cincinnati Bengals
Ja'Marr Chase: The Bengals wide receiver leads the NFL in receptions (102), receiving yards (1,413), and receiving touchdowns (15). While Saquon Barkley will likely be named Offensive Player of the Year, Chase makes a strong case for it.
Browns vs. Bengals Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I'm taking the points with the Browns in this AFC North showdown:
I'm going to like this bet a lot more if the Browns start Jameis Winston over Dorian Thompson-Robinson, but no matter who starts at quarterback the Browns, I'm going to take the touchdown worth of points with them.
The Bengals' defense is too bad to trust them to cover this big of a spread, despite them being able to do so last week against the Titans.
The Nick Chubb injury could be a blessing in disguise for the Browns offense. Jerome Ford is averaging 1.9 more yards per carry than Chubb this season so now they'll be forced to give Ford the ball and let him cook.
He should be able to thrive against a Bengals defense that ranks 30th in opponent rush EPA and 31st in opponent rush success rate. That's enough for me to bad the 'dogs in a divisional showdown.
Pick: Browns +7.5 (-112)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!