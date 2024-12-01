Browns vs. Broncos Final Score Prediction for Monday Night Football in NFL Week 13
Week 13 of the NFL season will wrap up with an AFC matchup on Monday Night Football between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos.
The Broncos are firmly holding on to the No. 7 spot in the AFC Playoffs and another win on Monday would go a long way in securing their postseason berth. Meanwhile, the Browns season is likely over, but they can play the role of spoiler for the rest of the 2024 campaign.
Let's dive into the latest odds for the game and then I'll predict the final score.
Browns vs. Broncos Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Browns +6 (-110)
- Broncos -6 (-110)
Moneyline
- Browns +215
- Broncos -265
Total
- OVER 42 (-108)
- UNDER 42 (-112)
The Broncos opened as 5.5-point favorites and the line has since shifted half a point and now sits at Broncos -6. The total has increased two points from 40.0 to 42.0.
Browns vs. Broncos Final Score Prediction
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I'm laying the points with the Broncos:
I'm not changing my evaluation of this Browns team based on a win in a snowstorm against a division rival. They're still last in the NFL in Net Yards per Play (-1.2) and Jameis Winston is the definition of a boom-or-bust quarterback. Him having to face an elite Broncos defense on the road could spell disaster for the Browns offense.
Meanwhile, Bo Nix continues to improve, ranking 14th in the NFL in EPA+CPOE Composite and 13th in adjusted EPA since Week 7. He has found a great connection with Courtland Sutton and has made this Broncos offense one that can score in bunches.
When it comes to the total, I'm going to go against the line movement and take the UNDER. The Broncos defense remains one of the elite units in the league and when the Browns are at their best, it's because their defense steps up. I'll back the Broncos to win and cover a low-scoring affair.
Final score prediction: Browns 16, Broncos 24
NFL Week 13 Betting Articles
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!