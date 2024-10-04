Browns vs. Commanders Best NFL Prop Bets for Week 5 (Expect a Massive Amari Cooper Performance)
The Washington Commanders will host the Cleveland Browns in Week 5 action as they try to win their fourth straight game to improve to 4-1 on the season.
Meanwhile, the Browns will desperately try to find some form of momentum this season after starting the year with a 1-3 record with their offense looking like one of the worst in the NFL. Can they bounce back against the Commanders? Will Washington's offense stay red-hot? Those are questions I'm going to answer with my top two player props for this interconference showdown.
Browns vs. Commanders Player Props
- Jayden Daniels UNDER 203.5 passing yards (-113)
- Amari Cooper OVER 52.5 receiving yards (-113)
Jayden Daniels UNDER 203.5 passing yards (-113)
Jayden Daniels to go UNDER his passing yards total is my No. 9 ranked player prop for Week 5:
While I'm buying low on Lawrence, I'm selling high on Jayden Daniels who has to face the best defense he will have had to play against this season. The Commanders have had several cupcake defenses to start the season including the Cardinals and Bengals who have arguably the two worst secondaries in the league.
Now, they have to face a Browns defense that ranks eighth in opponent yards per pass attempt, allowing just 5.8 yards per throw. I'll take the UNDER on the rookies' passing yards total in a game that may result in him coming back down to earth a bit.
Amari Cooper OVER 52.5 receiving yards (-113)
Amari Cooper has only 16 receptions for 148 yards on the season, but he has seen 37 targets his way, the most on the Browns by seven. He hasn't had the results so far this season, but the opportunities are there which leads me to believe the catches and yards will follow.
This week, he'll be aided by the fact he gets to face a Commanders secondary that allowed 7.5 yards per pass attempt, the fifth most in the NFL so far this season.
