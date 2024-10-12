Browns vs. Eagles Best NFL Prop Bets for Week 6 (Saquon Barkley Should Dominate)
The Philadelphia Eagles are coming out of their bye week into a favorable matchup against the 1-4 Cleveland Browns, who have the worst offense in the NFL (averaging just 3.8 yards per play).
Oddsmakers have favored the Eagles by 9.5 points in this matchup, which could make things interesting when it comes to betting in the prop market.
Do the Browns air the ball out because they fall behind? Will Philly lean on the running game?
With DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown expected back this week, the Eagles are in a prime spot to move to 3-2.
I’m betting three props in this game, including one for each of the starting quarterbacks. Let’s dive in.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Browns vs. Eagles
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Saquon Barkley OVER 82.5 Rushing Yards (-115)
- Jalen Hurts Anytime TD (+100)
- Deshaun Watson UNDER 189.5 Passing Yards (-115)
Saquon Barkley OVER 82.5 Rushing Yards (-115)
Eagles running back Saquon Barkley should have a field day on Sunday against a Cleveland defense that has given up 5.0 yards per carry so far this season.
The former first-round pick has cleared this prop in all four of his games this season, and he should be fresh entering this matchup with the Eagles coming off a bye.
Barkley has at least 10 carries in every game – the 10 came in a negative game script against Tampa Bay – and he’s put up 22 or more carries twice in four games.
As long as the workload is there, Barkley should have no problem clearing this prop since he’s averaging nearly 6.0 yards per carry on the season.
Jalen Hurts Anytime TD (+100)
Hurts has found the end zone in two of his four games this season, and I love the matchup for him and this Philly running game in Week 6.
As I mentioned above, the Browns have allowed 5.0 yards per carry this season, and they’ve also given up eight rushing touchdowns. Plus, their offense has been terrible (3.8 yards per play), which could set up Philly in some advantageous field position in this matchup.
Hurts is going to run the ball a lot – he has at least eight carries in every game this season – and the Eagles still have “Tush Push” at their disposal to get the star quarterback into the end zone.
Against a weak run defense, Hurts is a solid bet to score at +100 on Sunday.
Deshaun Watson UNDER 189.5 Passing Yards (-115)
Even if the Browns fall behind big – and the spread for this game suggests they will – I don’t see Watson clearing this prop.
The Browns quarterback is on pace to be the most sacked quarterback in a 17-game season in NFL history, and he’s only cleared 189.5 passing yards one time in five games this season.
Watson was limited to just 125 passing yards in his last matchup, and he’s not efficient at all under center, completing just 60.2 percent of his passes on the season.
Philadelphia is allowing 6.7 net yards per pass attempt, but I don’t think Watson takes advantage in Week 6.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.