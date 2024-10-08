Browns vs. Eagles Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 6
The Philadelphia Eagles are fresh off their BYE week and are now ready to take on the Cleveland Browns, who have been downright abysmal offensively through the first five weeks.
The Eagles are still favorites to win the NFC East, but they need to start winning games after beginning the season with a 2-2 record. A win against Cleveland in Week 6 will get them back on track moving forward this season.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on this interconference showdown.
Browns vs. Eagles Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Browns +8.5 (-105)
- Eagles -8.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Browns +350
- Eagles -450
Total
- OVER 43.5 (-105)
- UNDER 43.5 (-115)
Browns vs. Eagles How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 13
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Browns record: 1-4
- Eagles record: 2-2
Browns vs. Eagles Betting Trends
- Browns are 1-6 ATS in their last seven games
- The OVER is 9-4 in the Browns' last 13 games
- The OVER is 11-2 in the Browns' last 13 road games
- Browns are 1-4 ATS in their last five games vs. NFC opponents
- Eagles are 2-9 ATS in their last 11 games
- The OVER is 6-1 in the Eagles' last seven home games
Browns vs. Eagles Injury Reports
Browns Injury Report
- James Hudson III, OT - Questionable
- Jordan Hicks, LB - Questionable
- Jack Conklin, OT - Questionable
- Denzel Ward, CB - Questionable
- Ethan Pocic, C - Questionable
- David Njoku, TE - Questionable
- Grant Delpit, S - Questionable
- Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB - Questionable
- Ogbo Okoronkwo, DE - Questionable
- Charley Hughlett, LS - Questionable
- Rodney McLeod Jr., - Questionable
Eagles Injury Report
- DeVonta Smith, WR - Questionable
- Lane Johnson, OT - Questionable
- A.J. Brown, WR - Questionable
- Sydney Brown, S - Out
- Johnny Wilson, WR - Questionable
- Reed Blankenship, S - Questionable
Browns vs. Eagles Key Players to Watch
Cleveland Browns
Deshaun Watson: The fact the Browns are sticking with Deshaun Watson as their quarterback is baffling to football fans across the country. He's been by far the worst at his position in the NFL this season and there's no sign of him improving since being acquired by the Browns. Eventually, the Browns will have no choice to bench him unless he steps up in a big way sooner rather than later.
Philadelphia Eagles
Jalen Hurts: The Eagles' quarterback hasn't had his best stuff to start the season and turnovers have become a big issue. He has thrown our interceptions and lost a fumble in their first four games which has cost them at times. He should benefit from the likely return of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith this weekend.
Browns vs. Eagles Prediction and Pick
As I broke down in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets" why I'm done betting on the Browns until Deshaun Watson is no longer their quarterback:
I'm done being cute by betting on the Browns because they're in a "buy low" spot. I'm officially making the declaration that as long as Deshaun Watson is their starting quarterback, I'm not touching this team with a 10-foot pole. The Browns' offense has been historically bad, averaging only 3.8 yards per play, the worst mark in the NFL by half a yard. They're also last in both EPA/Play and Success Rate. There's nothing the Browns do at an average level on offense.
The Eagles, fresh off a BYE week with A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith back in their lineup, may only need to score 20 points to cover this 8.5-point spread.
Pick: Eagles -8.5 (-110)
