Browns vs. Jaguars Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 2
The Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars both failed to win their Week 1 games and now the two teams will meet in Week 2 with one of them walking away with their first victory of the 2024 campaign.
The two teams faced each other in Week 14 last season with the Browns walking away with the 31-27 win. Can the Jaguars get their revenge and win this Week 2 showdown? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think and then I'll give you my prediction.
Browns vs. Jaguars Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Browns +3.5 (-120)
- Jaguars -3.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Browns +148
- Jaguars -176
Total
- OVER 41.5 (-110)
- UNDER 41.5 (-110)
Browns vs. Jaguars How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 15
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: EverBank Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Browns record: 0-1
- Jaguars record: 0-1
Browns vs. Jaguars Betting Trends
- The OVER is 5-0 in the Browns' last five games
- Jaguars are 4-1 ATS in their last five games vs. Browns
- The OVER is 10-0 in the Browns' last 10 road games
- Browns are 10-1 straight up in their last 11 games vs. AFC South opponents
- Jaguars are 13-6-1 ATS in their last 20 games vs. AFC North opponents
- Jaguars are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games
Browns vs. Jaguars Injury Reports
Browns Injury Report
- Jedrick Wills Jr., OT - Questionable
- Jack Conklin, OT - Questionable
- Mohamoud Diabate, LB - Questionable
- Maurice Hurst II, DT - Questionable
- Martin Emerson Jr., CB - Questionable
- Tony Field II, LB - Questionable
- David Njoku, TE - Questionable
- Charley Hughlett, LS - Questionable
Jaguars Injury Report
- Daniel Thomas, S - Questionable
- Tyson Campbell, CB - Doubtful
Browns vs. Jaguars Key Players to Watch
Cleveland Browns
Deshaun Watson: If the Browns' want any hope of returning to the playoffs, they need Deshaun Watson to start playing better. He has been abysmal since joining the Browns and he started his 2024 season by completing just 53.3% of passes for 169 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. We'll see if can bounce back in Week 2.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Christian Kirk: The Jaguars' top receiver was almost invisible in their Week 1 game against the Dolphins, hauling on just one of his four targets. Jacksonville needs Kirk to establish himself as the clear No. 1 option and until he does that, the Jaguars' offense is going to stutter.
Browns vs. Jaguars Prediction and Pick
I broke down why I'm laying the points with the Jaguars in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets":
If you plan on taking the points with the Browns because of their defense, be careful. Last season, the Browns gave up 5.8 yards per snap when playing on the road, 2.1 more yards per play than when at home. 5.8 yards per play was also the eighth most amongst all road teams in 2023.
Now, they hit the road to take on the Jaguars who kept the Dolphins to just 3.2 yards per carry in Week 1. If they can stop the Browns' run game, the Cleveland offense has no bite as long as Deshaun Watson is in at quarterback.
I'm going to fade the Browns more often than not while they continue to give Watson chances. He has continued to be abysmal since being acquired by the team. When they opt to put in Jameis Winston, I may change my tune.
Pick: Jaguars -3.5 (-102)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
