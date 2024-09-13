Browns vs. Jaguars Score Prediction for NFL Week 2 (Trust Jacksonville to Bounce Back)
The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking to rebound from a rough road loss in Week 1 to the Miami Dolphins when they host the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season.
Jacksonville is favored in this matchup, and rightfully so after the Browns offense looked awful in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys.
There are plenty of ways to bet on this matchup, but predicting the final score for a game can be one of the hardest to do.
I’m attempting to use the latest odds for this matchup to do so, but either way it should give bettors an idea of where to lean in this Week 2 matchup.
Browns vs. Jaguars Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Browns +3 (-112)
- Jaguars -3 (-108)
Moneyline
- Browns: +124
- Jaguars: -148
Total
- 41.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Oddsmakers are expecting a low-scoring game given how good the Browns’ defense was in 2023, but can their offense put them in good enough spots to keep the Jags off the scoreboard?
That wasn’t the case in Week 1 against Dallas.
Browns vs. Jaguars Final Score Prediction
Our NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his pick for this game in his Road to 272 bets – where he picks every game of the 2024 season – and let’s just say he’s not sold on this Cleveland offense:
If you plan on taking the points with the Browns because of their defense, be careful. Last season, the Browns gave up 5.8 yards per snap when playing on the road, 2.1 more yards per play than when at home. 5.8 yards per play was also the eighth most amongst all road teams in 2023.
Now, they hit the road to take on the Jaguars who kept the Dolphins to just 3.2 yards per carry in Week 1. If they can stop the Browns' run game, the Cleveland offense has no bite as long as Deshaun Watson is in at quarterback.
I'm going to fade the Browns more often than not while they continue to give Watson chances. He has continued to be abysmal since being acquired by the team. When they opt to put in Jameis Winston, I may change my tune.
Cleveland struggled mightily at home against Dallas in Week 1, and I think Jacksonville would be viewed a lot differently if it weren’t for one play against Miami.
Travis Etienne’s fumble on the goal-line, which set up an 80–yard Tyreek Hill touchdown, changed the game entirely. Instead of being up 24-7, Jacksonville’s lead was cut to 17-14, and it never scored again.
I’ll bet on the Jaguars getting back on track at home.
Final Score Prediction: Jaguars 23, Browns 16
