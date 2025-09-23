Browns vs. Lions Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 4
The Detroit Lions return home to host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon.
The Browns are coming off a shocking home upset over the Packers, but the Lions got an even bigger win by taking down the Ravens in Baltimore on Monday Night Football.
Unsurprisingly, the Lions are huge home favorites against the Browns.
Can the Lions fend off the Browns and cover the spread at home?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 4.
Browns vs. Lions Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Browns +8.5 (-112)
- Lions -8.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Browns: +360
- Lions: -470
Total
- 44.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Browns vs. Lions How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, September 28
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Ford Field
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Browns record: 1-2
- Lions record: 2-1
Browns vs. Lions Betting Trends
- The Browns are 2-1 against the spread this season.
- The Lions are 2-1 against the spread this season.
- The UNDER is 2-1 in the Browns' games this season.
- The OVER is 2-1 in the Lions' games this season.
- The Browns are 0-1 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Lions are 1-0 against the spread at home this season.
Browns vs. Lions Injury Reports
Browns Injury Report
- Dawand Jones - out
- Jack Conklin - questionable
- Mike Hall Jr. - questionable
Lions Injury Report
- TBA
Browns vs. Lions Key Player to Watch
David Montgomery, running back, Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions have one of the best running back duos in football, and that was on full display in Baltimore. Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery both ran for two touchdowns, but it was the latter who had the more impressive night.
Montgomery was limited to 12 carries as opposed to Gibbs’ 22, and he made the most of them. He ran for 151 yards, including a 72-yard long and 31-yard touchdown, on just 12 carries.
The veteran started the season with a modest 25 yards on 11 carries against the Packers. He then got 11 carries again against the Bears in Week 2, rushing for 57 yards and a score. He then exploded in primetime on Monday night.
The Lions are a dangerous team, and they’re even more dangerous if both Gibbs and Montgomery are running like they are.
Browns vs. Lions Prediction and Pick
The Browns shocked the Packers as +7.5 underdogs, but that was at home. Now, going on the road, the Lions are deserved -9.5 favorites on Sunday afternoon.
In their lone road game this season, the Browns were blown out 41-17 in Baltimore as +13.5 underdogs. Of course, the Lions just beat the Ravens 38-30 as +4.5 underdogs.
Now the Lions return home, where they dominated the Bears to the tune of a 52-21 final score in Week 2 as -6.5 favorites. Detroit should have no problem taking it to Cleveland in Week 4.
Pick: Lions -8.5 (-108)
