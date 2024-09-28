Browns vs. Raiders Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 4 (Bet on Brock Bowers)
If you’re looking to bet on some anytime touchdown scorers in Week 4, the Cleveland Browns-Las Vegas Raiders matchup may not be the most inviting.
Both of these offenses have struggled in 2024, with Deshaun Watson taking the most sacks in the NFL and the Raiders getting upset at home by the Carolina Panthers in Week 3.
But, we’re here to find some value in the anytime touchdown market, as we deliver picks for every game, every week here at SI Betting.
While I’m not rushing to the counter to bet a bunch of touchdown scorers in a game with a total under 40, there are a couple of players to consider in this AFC matchup.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Browns vs. Raiders
- Jerome Ford Anytime TD (+195)
- Brock Bowers Anytime TD (+250)
Jerome Ford Anytime TD (+195)
Betting on anyone to score in this game is going to be tough, especially when it comes to the Cleveland offense that ranks 25th in the league in points scored.
However, I am going to ride running back Jerome Ford – who has a score this season – after he played 79 percent of the Browns’ snaps in a loss to the New York Giants.
Ford had 10 carries and four targets in Week 3, turning them into 70 total yards. He now gets a Raiders team that allowed over 100 rushing, 50 receiving yards, and a score to Chuba Hubbard in Week 3. I could see Ford having a big game on Sunday.
Brock Bowers Anytime TD (+250)
The Raiders offense has been uninspiring, but rookie tight end Brock Bowers has been a big part of what they’re doing.
Over three games, Bowers has 21 targets, 18 receptions, and 197 receiving yards, but he’s yet to find the end zone this season.
If the Raiders are going to keep targeting the rookie at such a high rate, it’s only a matter of time before he finds the end zone. Bowers has a longer price than Alexander Mattison, Zamir White, and Davante Adams, so he could be worth a shot as a value play in Week 4.
