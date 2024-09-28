Browns vs. Raiders Score Prediction for NFL Week 4 (Raiders Will Bounce Back Against Abysmal Browns Offense)
The Las Vegas Raiders were victims to the Red Rifle and the Carolina Panthers in Week 3 of the NFL season, but now they have a chance to bounce back against a Cleveland Browns team that has sputtered to start the year behind a lifeless offense.
The Browns are sitting at 1-2 but there have been concerns around the play of Deshaun Watson, who has failed to live up to the expectations set when he signed the massive contract with Cleveland.
Let's dive into the latest odds in this AFC matchup and then I'll predict Sunday's final score.
Browns vs. Raiders Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Browns +2 (-110)
- Raiders -2 (-110)
Moneyline
- Browns: +105
- Raiders: -125
Total
- 37 (Over -110/Under -110)
The line has steadily shifted towards the Raiders throughout the week. Some sportsbooks opened the Raiders as 1.5-point underdogs and then lines eventually settled across the board early in the week on Raiders being 1-point favorites. Since then, it has shifted one more point to Raiders -2, which is where it sits now.
The total has remained at 37 throughout the week.
Browns vs. Raiders Final Score Prediction
My complete lack of faith in the Browns' offense is enough for me to back the Raiders in this showdown. I broke it down in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets":
I will no longer be betting on the Cleveland Browns while Deshaun Watson remains their starting quarterback. He has been the worst QB in the NFL this season by a long shot, and to make matters worse Cleveland's offensive line continues to get more injured with their all-pro guard, Wyatt Teller, now landing on IR.
Cleveland is averaging only 3.8 yards per play and Watson has been sacked on 12.12% of his dropbacks. Maxx Crosby and company could have a field day against the Browns' offensive line.
I'd be willing to consider wagering on the Browns if their defense was as dominant as it was last season, but they've been average at best in 2024 and allowed the Giants to move the ball against them with ease last week.
My feelings on the Browns carry over to not just betting on the Raiders to win but betting on the UNDER as well. I think the Raiders win and cover a low-scoring affair.
Final score prediction: Browns 13, Raiders 17
