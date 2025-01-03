Browns vs. Ravens Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 18
The final week of the 2024 NFL season will kick off on Saturday afternoon in an AFC North showdown between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns.
With the Ravens able to clinch the AFC North with a win, it's expected to be a lopsided affair. Baltimore is set as an eye-popping 17.5-point favorite at home. In these types of games, sometimes it's best to bet on player props instead of a side, so that's exactly what we're going to do.
Let's take a look at a few of my favorite prop bets for this divisional showdown.
Browns vs. Ravens Player Prop Bets
- Jerry Jeudy OVER 48.5 Receiving Yards (-120) via DraftKings
- Lamar Jackson UNDER 209.5 Pass Yards (-115) via BetMGM
- Justice Hill Anytime TD (+340) via Caesars
Jerry Jeudy OVER 48.5 Receiving Yards (-120)
Jerry Jeudy to hit the OVER on his receiving yards is my No. 5 ranked player prop for Week 18:
Bailey Zappe will bet on getting the start for the Browns this week, which could provide a boost to the Browns' passing game considering it'll be hard to be worse than Dorian Thompson-Robinson has been in recent weeks.
If they target Jeudy anywhere close to 18 times again in the season finale, he should have no issue reaching 49+ yards through the air.
Lamar Jackson UNDER 209.5 Pass Yards (-115)
Lamar Jackson is averaging 247.2 passing yards per game, but don't be surprised if he doesn't reach that mark in Week 18. The Ravens can clinch the AFC North with a win, but if they get out to an early lead I expect them to lean on their run game and potentially rest their starters in the second half if the lead is big enough and based on the point spread, it certainly could be.
Even if he does play the whole game and continues to toss the rock, it's worth noting the Browns allow just 212.1 passing yards per game this season.
Keaton Mitchell Anytime TD (+295)
Targeting backup running backs to score in games that I expect to be a blowout is one of my favorite bets to place so that's exactly what I'm going to do in this spot. With Justice Hill ruled out this week, Keaton Mitchell will be the No. 2 running back for the Ravens.
In last week's blowout win against the Texans, Mitchell got 12 catches including a 28-yard reception. If he repeats those numbers on Saturday he's going to have a great chance to score.
