Browns vs. Saints Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 11 (Can New Orleans Capture a Second Straight Victory?)
The New Orleans Saints snapped their seven-game losing streak in Week 10, beating their divisional rival, the Atlanta Falcons. Now, they'll try to string together a second straight victory when they welcome the Cleveland Browns to the Caesars Superdome.
The Browns are fresh off their BYE week, but the biggest question mark surrounding this team will be which version of Jameis Winston shows up. With him taking on his former team on Sunday, will it provide him the extra motivation needed to get Cleveland the win?
Let's take a look at the latest odds for the game and then I'll predict the final score.
Browns vs. Saints Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Browns -1 (-105)
- Saints +1 (-115)
Moneyline
- Browns -110
- Saints -110
Total
- OVER 44.5 (-110)
- UNDER 44.5 (-110)
The Saints originally opened as 3-point favorites but the line has since come all the way down to where it sits at now, which is a pick'em. The total for the game has increased half a point from 44.5 to 44.0.
Browns vs. Saints Final Score Prediction
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets," I broke down why I'm backing the Saints to get a second straight win:
After the one strong performance by Jameis Winston, I believe the Browns are being a bit overvalued in the betting market. He showed in his second start against the Chargers that he's the same old Jameis but this time he has no offensive weapons to help him out.
The Saints of issues of their own, but they're riding the momentum of their interim head coach and they still have some offensive weapons, including Alvin Kamara. Derek Carr is certainly not an elite quarterback, but he's one I'm more willing to trust than Winston.
The Browns are also the worst team in the NFL in Net Yards per Play at -1.3. That number gets even worse on the road at -1.7. I'll take the Saints to record a second straight win.
If I'm going to predict the final score, I have to have a take on the total as well. I'm going to lean toward it going OVER the set number of 44.5. With Winston at quarterback, points will be put on the board one way or another. Either he's going to sling the rock down the field, or he's going to turn the ball over and set the Saints up in scoring position. Regardless, we'll see some points scored on Sunday.
Final score prediction: Saints 28, Browns 24
More NFL Week 11 Betting Content
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!