Browns vs. Saints Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 11
The Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints will meet in an interconference matchup in Week 11.
The Saints managed to break their seven-game losing streak in Week 10, getting past their division rival, the Atlanta Falcons. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Browns had their BYE in Week 10, but will try to find some momentum with Jameis Winston at quarterback in the second half of the season.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on this game.
Browns vs. Saints Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Browns +1 (-110)
- Saints -1 (-110)
Moneyline
- Browns +100
- Saints -120
Total
- OVER 44.5 (-110)
- UNDER 44.5 (-110)
Browns vs. Saints How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 17
- Game Time: 1:00 pm et
- Venue: Caesars Superdome
- How to Watch: FOX
- Browns Record: 2-7
- Saints Record: 3-7
Browns vs. Saints Betting Trends
- Browns are 3-8 ATS in their last 11 games
- The UNDER is 6-2 in the Browns' last eight games
- Browns are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games vs. Saints
- Browns are 11-3 straight up in their last 14 games vs. Saints
- Browns are 8-1 straight up in their last nine games played in New Orleans
- Saints are 1-5 ATS in their last six games
- Saints are 2-9 ATS in their last 11 games played in November
Browns vs. Saints Injury Reports
Browns Injury Report
- Jordan Hicks, LB - Questionable
- Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB - IR
- Tony Brown II, CB - IR
- Deshaun Watson, QB - IR
- Nyheim Hines, RB - NFI-R
Saints Injury Report
- Cedrick Wilson Jr., WR - Questionable
- Jamaal Williams, RB - Questionable
- Lucas Patrick, G - Questionable
- Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB - Questionable
- Pete Werner, LB - Questionable
Browns vs. Saints Key Players to Watch
Cleveland Browns
Jameis Winston: It was a tail of two starts for Jameis Winston when he took over for Deshaun Watson. He looked great against the Ravens, throwing for 334 yards in an upset win against the Ravens, and then looked horrible in a blowout loss to the Chargers. Which version of Jameis will show up this Sunday?
New Orleans Saints
Marquez Valdes-Scantling: With the Saints banged up at wide receiver, they were desperate for someone to step up as a playmaker against the Falcons and that's exactly what Marquez Valdes Scantling did. He hauled in three receptions for 109 yards and two touchdowns. Expect Derek Carr to look to him in the passing game again on Sunday.
Browns vs. Saints Prediction and Pick
I broke down in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets" why I like the Saints to get their second straight win on Sunday:
After the one strong performance by Jameis Winston, I believe the Browns are being a bit overvalued in the betting market. He showed in his second start against the Chargers that he's the same old Jameis but this time he has no offensive weapons to help him out.
The Saints of issues of their own, but they're riding the momentum of their interim head coach and they still have some offensive weapons, including Alvin Kamara. Derek Carr is certainly not an elite quarterback, but he's one I'm more willing to trust than Winston.
The Browns are also the worst team in the NFL in Net Yards per Play at -1.3. That number gets even worse on the road at -1.7. I'll take the Saints to record a second straight win.
Pick: Saints -1 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
