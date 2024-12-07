Browns vs. Steelers Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 1
The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers are set to face each other in a rematch for their snow game from just two weeks ago.
You can check out the latest odds for the game and my final score prediction here, but in this article, we're going to talk all about my three best player props for this AFC North showdown.
Let's dive into it.
Browns vs. Steelers Player Prop Bets
- George Pickens Longest Reception OVER 27.5 Yards (-135)
- Jerome Ford Anytime Touchdown (+400)
- Nick Chubb UNDER 38.5 Rush yards (-115)
George Pickens Longest Reception OVER 27.5 Yards (-135)
This has become one of my favorites bets to place on a weekly basis. George Pickens has had a receptions of 30 yards or longer in nine of the Steelers' 12 games this season, including recording one that long in seven-straight games.
Add in the fact the Browns have allowed the third most pass plays of 20+ yards with 44 and this seems like another great week to place this bet.
Jerome Ford Anytime Touchdown (+400)
Jerome Ford to score a touchdown is my No. 5 ranked player prop this week:
If last week was any indication, the Browns are going to start giving Jerome Ford the bulk of the carries moving forward. Nick Chubb has been downright bad since returning from injury, averaging a measly 3.0 yards per carry, which is 1.8 per rush fewer than Ford. Last week against the Broncos, Chubb played just 34% of snaps while Ford played 66%.
If that continues in Week 14 against the Steelers, you're getting a primary running back at almost 4-1 odds to find the end zone. Sounds like a great bet to me.
Nick Chubb UNDER 38.5 Rush yards (-115)
As I wrote above, Nick Chubb has failed to produce this season, averaging just 3.0 yards per carry, which may be the cause of him just playing 34% of offensive snaps this season. If that continues into Week 14, Chubb could have another slow game.
He averaged just 3.0 yards per carry against the Steelers two weeks ago. I'm going to fade Chubb once again on Sunday.
