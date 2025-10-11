Browns vs. Steelers Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 6
The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off their BYE week to take on a Cleveland Browns team that is returning to the United States after losing to the Minnesota Vikings in London.
You can find my best overall bet for the game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, I'm going to talk player props and break down my three favorites for this AFC North showdown.
Browns vs. Steelers Best NFL Prop Bets
- Jaylen Warren UNDER 49.5 Rushing Yards (-118) via BetMGM
- Myles Garrett OVER 0.3 Sacks (-155) via Bet365
- David Njoku Anytime Touchdown (+525) via BetMGM
Jaylen Warren UNDER 49.5 Rushing Yards (-118)
The Browns' run defense is one of the best in the NFL. They rank second in opponent rush EPA, third in opponent rush success rate, and they allow the fewest opponent yards per carry (3.0). Warren is averaging just 44.0 yards per game this season, so let's fade him in this spot with his total set at 46.5.
Myles Garrett OVER 0.3 Sacks (-155)
The Steelers have had trouble protecting Aaron Rodgers this season, allowing the third-highest pressure rate in the NFL at 27%. That's bad news for Rodgers, who now has to face one of the best pass rushers in the NFL, Myles Garrett. If Garrett can record even half a sack, he'll cash this bet for us at -155 odds.
David Njoku Anytime Touchdown (+525)
David Njoku was Dillon Gabriel's favorite target last week, hauling in six receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown against the Vikings. Now, he gets to face a Steelers defense that has allowed the fifth-most touchdowns to opposing tight ends this season. That sets up Njoku to be a fantastic touchdown bet at +525 odds on Sunday.
Use BetMGM promo code ‘SI1500’ to get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets when you register and place your first wager with BetMGM Sportsbook. Deposit at least $10, make your pick, and BetMGM will return your full stake if you lose.
In MI, NJ, PA, and WV, you can place a $10 wager and get $150 in bonus bets if you win.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!