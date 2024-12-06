Browns vs. Steelers Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 14 (Can Cleveland Upset Pittsburgh Again?)
Just two short weeks ago, the Cleveland Browns upset the Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC North duel that will be remember by many. The two teams played in a blizzard in what turned out to be a nail-biter finish with Cleveland coming out on top.
The teams will face each other again in Week 14 with the rematch set to take place in Pittsburgh. The Steelers have re-established their firm grasp on the division but a second loss to the Browns will leave the door open for the Ravens to come storming back in the standings.
Let's dive into the latest odds and then I'll predict the final score.
Browns vs. Steelers Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Browns +6.5 (-110)
- Steelers -6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Browns +230
- Steelers -285
Total
- OVER 44 (-112)
- UNDER 44 (-108)
The Steelers opened as 6.5-point favorites. The spread moved down half a point to Steelers -6, but has since returned to the original line of Steelers -6.5. The total has increased two points from 42 to 44.
Browns vs. Steelers Final Score Prediction
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I'm betting on the total in this week's AFC North rematch:
Monday night's performance was a perfect example of why betting on the spread in games involving Jameis Winston is a bold proposal, no matter which side you take. He may throw for 400+ yards but he may also throw two pick-sixes resulting in his team not covering as touchdown underdogs. We find ourselves in a similar situation in Week 14 with the Browns once again being six-point underdogs.
Instead of participating on the spread, I'm just going to bet the OVER and hope for another vintage Jameis performance which would lead to points for one team or the other.
The Steelers offense has moved the ball well this season, but a 29th ranking in red zone offense has kept them from reaching their potential when it comes to putting points on the board. Now they face a Browns defense that's 25th in red zone defense so it could be a good time for Pittsburgh to bounce back in that area.
I think this total is a point too low. I'll take the OVER.
With that out of the way, I'm also going to have to pick a winner. I'm going to take the Browns to upset the Steelers for the second time. Pittsburgh has had a great season, but they're still susceptible to lose to inferior opponents, especially now that we've seen how Winston can carve up a defense. Despite their season being effectively over, the Browns are still fighting for wins on a weekly basis. I don't think they should be this big of underdogs in a divisional rivalry showdown.
Final score prediction: Browns 27, Steelers 24
