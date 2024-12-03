Browns vs. Steelers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 14
The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers will play against each other for the second time in two weeks. The Browns edged out the Steelers in Week 12, beating them 24-19 in a blizzard in Cleveland. The Browns almost followed that up with a second straight win against the Broncos, but ended up falling in Week 13.
Meanwhile, the Steelers bounced back with a win against the Bengals and can now take another step toward locking up the AFC North with a win against the Browns on Sunday.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on this divisional showdown.
Browns vs. Steelers Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Browns +6 (-110)
- Steelers -6 (-110)
Moneyline
- Browns +215
- Steelers -265
Total
- OVER 43 (-110)
- UNDER 43 (-110)
Browns vs. Steelers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, December 8
- Game Time: 1:00 pm et
- Venue: Acrisure Stadium
- How to Watch: CBS
- Browns Record: 3-9
- Steelers Record: 9-3
Browns vs. Steelers Betting Trends
- Browns are 4-10 ATS in their last 14 games
- The OVER is 4-1 in the Browns' last 10 games
- Steelers are 13-6-1 straight up in their last 20 games vs. Browns
- Browns have lost five straight road games
- Browns are 1-19 straight up in their last 20 games played in Pittsburgh
- Steelers are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games
- The OVER is 6-1 in the Steelers' last seven games
- Steelers are 5-1 ATS in their last six games vs. AFC North opponents
Browns vs. Steelers Injury Reports
Browns Injury Report
- Jedrick Wills Jr., OT - Questionable
- Juan Thornhill, S - Questionable
- Cedric Tillman, WR - Questionable
- Sam Kamara, DE - Questionable
- Mike Ford Jr., CB - Questionable
Steelers Injury Report
- Calvin Austin III, WR - Questionable
- Alex Highsmith, LB - Questionable
- Montravius Adams, DT - IR-R
- Cory Trice Jr., CB - IR-R
- C.J. Henderson, CB - IR
Browns vs. Steelers Key Players to Watch
Cleveland Browns
Nick Chubb: What's going on with Nick Chubb? He's averaging only 3.0 yards per carry since returning to the Browns lineup, 1.8 yards fewer than Jerome Ford. Either he's still rusty, not fully healthy, or he's simply past his prime. If he wants to be their primary back next season, he needs to step up in the final stretch of the season.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Russell Wilson: The Steelers quarterback has been fantastic since returning to the lineup. He ranks eighth in EPA+CPOE composite since Week 8. If he keeps playing at that level, the Steelers are going to be legitimate contenders in the AFC.
Browns vs. Steelers Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I'm betting the OVER in this AFC North showdown:
Monday night's performance was a perfect example of why betting on the spread in games involving Jameis Winston is a bold proposal, no matter which side you take. He may throw for 400+ yards but he may also throw two pick-sixes resulting in his team not covering as touchdown underdogs. We find ourselves in a similar situation in Week 14 with the Browns once again being six-point underdogs.
Instead of participating on the spread, I'm just going to bet the OVER and hope for another vintage Jameis performance which would lead to points for one team or the other.
The Steelers offense has moved the ball well this season, but a 29th ranking in red zone offense has kept them from reaching their potential when it comes to putting points on the board. Now they face a Browns defense that's 25th in red zone defense so it could be a good time for Pittsburgh to bounce back in that area.
I think this total is a point too low. I'll take the OVER.
Pick: OVER 43 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
