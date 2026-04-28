Bruins vs. Sabres Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for NHL Playoffs Game 5

While it was only their third win of the series, the Buffalo Sabres’ 6-1 drubbing of the Boston Bruins on Sunday afternoon felt like the end of the season in Beantown.

The Sabres scored four times in the first period and added two in the final frame before the B’s broke through against Alex Lyon. Buffalo outshot Boston 35-24 in the victory.

Can the Sabres close it out at home?

Here are the odds, starting goalies, how to watch, and predictions for Bruins vs. Sabres in Game 5 on Tuesday, April 28.

Bruins vs. Sabres Odds, Puck Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Puck Line

Bruins +1.5 (-180)

Sabres -1.5 (+150)

Moneyline

Bruins +142

Sabres -170

Total

5.5 (Over -130/Under +110)

Bruins vs. Sabres Starting Goalies

Bruins: Jeremy Swayman (1-3, 3.50 GAA, .899 SV%)

Sabres: Alex Lyon (2-0, 0.89 GAA, .964 SV%)

Bruins vs. Sabres How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, April 28

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: KeyBank Center

How to Watch (TV): TNT, truTV, HBO Max, MSG-B, NESN

Bruins record: 1-3

Sabres record: 3-1

Bruins vs. Sabres Best NHL Prop Bets

Sabres Best NHL Prop Bet

Owen Power OVER 0.5 Assists (+215)

Owen Power hasn’t quite lived up to his first overall potential so far in his NHL career. He had just 29 points this season after a career-high 40 points last year. Neither of those numbers are great for a first overall pick who isn’t dominant defensively.

However, after finishing the season with three assists in his final two games, he’s kept that going with an assist in each of the first four games of the series. I have to take him at these +215 odds to keep that going tonight.

Bruins vs. Sabres Prediction and Pick

Yes, the Sabres are the better team. But I don’t think they should be this big of favorites in Game 5.

The Bruins are a team with a few playoff veterans, including Jeremy Swayman in net. Swayman gave his bench an earful when he was relieved in Game 4, so you can bet that they’ll be locked in with a better effort in an elimination game.

Meanwhile, this is Buffalo's first time in the playoffs in what feels like forever. Experience and intangibles do matter in the postseason, so I’ll back the Bruins as road underdogs at a nice +142 price.

Pick: Bruins +142

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