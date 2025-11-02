Is Bryce Young Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Panthers vs. Packers)
After missing Week 8 against the Buffalo Bills due to an ankle injury, Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young is off the injury report and expected to play on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.
Young was able to log a week of practice ahead of this Week 9 matchup after he didn't do much at practice the week before, leading to him being listed as doubtful.
This is great news for the Panthers, as they were blown out by Buffalo, 40-9, in Week 8 with veteran Andy Dalton getting the start at quarterback. Young has led the Panthers to a 4-3 record this season, and thy've been in the mix for a playoff spot in the NFC because of his play.
Still, oddsmakers don't have a ton of faith in the Panthers in his game. Carolina opened as an 11.5-point underdog in this matchup, and it ended up moving to as big as a 13.5-point underdog on Sunday. Now, with Young expected to start, the Panthers are 12.5-point underdogs in the odds at DraftKings.
This season, Young has played well for Carolina, completing 61.6 percent of his passes for 1,288 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions in seven games. He's also contributed on the ground, rushing for 69 yards and a score.
While the Packers (5-1-1) are widely expected to win this game at home, Young certainly gives the Panthers a better chance to compete than Dalton does. Dalton struggled mightily against the Bills, throwing for just 175 yards and a pick.
