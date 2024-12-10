Buccaneers vs. Chargers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 15
The Los Angeles Chargers have a firm grasp on a playoff spot, but at 8-5 they can't afford to implode down the stretch. Two more wins will likely be enough to lock up a berth and they can get one of those wins this Sunday when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The NFC South looked like it belonged to Atlanta this season, but the Falcons have lost four straight games while the Bucs have gone on a hot streak and now things have flipped. An upset win over the Chargers would further solidify their top spot in the division.
Buccaneers vs. Chargers Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Buccaneers +3 (-112)
- Chargers -3 (-108)
Moneyline
- Buccaneers +130
- Chargers -155
Total
- 46 (Over -108/Under -112)
Buccaneers vs. Chargers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 15
- Time: 4:25 p.m. EST
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Buccaneers record: 7-6
- Chargers record: 8-5
Buccaneers vs. Chargers Betting Trends
- Buccaneers are 4-1 ATS in their last five games
- The OVER is 7-3 in the Buccaneers' last 10 games
- Buccaneers are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games vs. AFC West opponents
- The OVER is 4-1 in the Bucs' last five road games
- Chargers are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games
- The UNDER is 11-4 in the Chargers' last 15 games
- Chargers are 4-1-1 ATS in their last six home games
- Chargers are 7-0 ATS in their last seven games vs. NFC South opponents
Buccaneers vs. Chargers Injury Reports
Buccaneers Injury Report
- Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, LB - Questionable
- J.J. Russell, LB - Questionable
- Josh Hayes, S - Questionable
- Mike Edwards, S - Questionable
- K.J. Britt, LB - Questionable
Chargers Injury Report
- Denzel Perryman, LB - Questionable
- Ladd McConkey, WR - Questionable
- Tony Jefferson, S - Questionable
- Will Dissly, TE - Doubtful
- Justin Herbert, QB - Questionable
Buccaneers vs. Chargers Key Players to Watch
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bucky Irving: The Buccaneers run game has been coming along lately, largely due to the strong play by Bucky Irving. He's averaging a blistering 5.4 yards per rush this season, which has helped open things up in the pass game.
Los Angeles Chargers
Joshua Palmer: Even if Ladd McConkey is able to play, the Chargers need another receiver to step up to help take the load off him. Quentin Johnston has showed some explosiveness, but his questionable hands at times means Joshua Palmer may be the consistent target they need right now.
Buccaneers vs. Chargers Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets," I broke down why I'm taking the points with the Bucs on the road:
The Buccaneers are a team that I'm always going to lean toward the team getting the points when they play, whether it's them or their opponent. Their defense is bad enough that I don't want to lay points on them, but their offense is good enough that I don't want to lay points against them. With that in mind, I'll take the field goal with the Buccaneers on the road.
People likely know the Buccaneers offense is good, but I'm not sure they realize how good they've been. They're now fifth in the league in EPA behind only the Bills, Ravens, Commanders, and Lions. They're also fourth in success rate and fifth in yards per play (6.0).
You can't completely discount the Chargers, but it's clear their lack of weapons at skill positions has put a ceiling on their offensive production. Receivers outside of Ladd McConkey struggle to create separation and their running game has taken a hit with the injury to J.K. Dobbins. Their defense is certainly better than the Buccaneers, but that's not enough for me to lay the field goal on them.
Pick: Buccaneers +3 (-110)
