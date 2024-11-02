Buccaneers vs. Chiefs Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Monday Night Football in NFL Week 9
The NFL Week 9 edition of Monday Night Football will be a matchup between the back-to-back defending Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Buccaneers were looking like serious contenders in the NFC South but now they're on the outside looking in with both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin sidelined. Now, they're desperate for a win as they enter a tough stretch of games beginning with a meeting with the Chiefs.
If you want to bet on a couple of touchdown scorers for Monday night's game, you've come to the right place.
Buccaneers vs. Chiefs Touchdown Bets
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Cade Otton Touchdown (+230)
- Noah Gray Touchdown (+480)
Cade Otton Touchdown
With Evans and Godwin sideline, Cade Otton has become the clear number-one target in the Buccaneers offense. He's coming off two straight games where he saw double-digit targets, hauling in 17 total receptions for 181 yards and two touchdowns.
On top of that, the Chiefs have struggled defending tight ends all season. This seems like a dream matchup for Otton and +230 odds for him to score a touchdown is too good to pass up.
Noah Gray Touchdown
I'm going to bet on another tight end to score a touchdown on Monday night, but instead of backing Travis Kelce, I'm going to go with the second-string, Noah Gray. He's third amongst healthy players in receptions this season behind only Kelce (38) and Xavier Worthy (19).
He has yet to score a touchdown this season, but the targets are there which means a score is going to happen for Gray sooner rather than later.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!