Buccaneers vs. Chiefs Best NFL Prop Bets for Monday Night Football in Week 9
The Chiefs and Buccaneers close out Week 9 action with a Monday Night Football showdown.
While Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are unbeaten, this isn’t the typical, high-powered Chiefs offense. Find out the best way to bet against Patrick Mahomes in the player prop market with a prop that has hit every game this season!
We have a Mahomes prop and two others for you in our best player props for MNF.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Buccaneers vs. Chiefs in Week 9
- Patrick Mahomes to Throw an Interception
- Xavier Worthy OVER 36.5 Receiving Yards
- Baker Mayfield OVER 17.5 Rushing Yards
Patrick Mahomes to Throw an Interception
At +105 odds, this continues to be a steal on Mahomes, who has thrown an interception in every game this season.
Yes, the Chiefs are undefeated, and yes Mahomes is amazing, but he is not without flaws, and this season he has been prone to making some poor decisions on the field.
The Chiefs are likely going to remain in a pass-first game script as the Bucs are bottom 10 in EPA/Dropback and about league average in EPA/Rush, and with more passes comes a higher likelihood of a turnover.
Xavier Worthy OVER 36.5 Receiving Yards
With the Bucs' shaky pass defense on a down-to-down basis, this can be a good game to scheme up a deep pass to the Chiefs' first-round pick.
Worthy’s usage has been up-and-down this season, but it has steadily increased over the last three weeks, getting 22 targets over the last three games. While a lot of these are deep passes that have a lower likelihood of being completed, he has 10 catches, we may need only one to hit this prop against a secondary that is prone to giving up big games.
Baker Mayfield OVER 17.5 Rushing Yards
Mayfield is not afraid to take off, he has ripped off a double digit yard rush in all but one game this season, and will face a sturdy Chiefs pass rush that blitzes at one of the highest clips in the NFL.
With more pressure, comes less time to process and more of a possibility that the former No. 1 overall pick takes off.
The Bucs QB has cleared this mark five of eight games this season, and the fact that the team is likely going to be in a negative game script, I’ll go with his over rushing yards as he tries to make more happen himself.
