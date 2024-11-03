Buccaneers vs. Chiefs Final Score Prediction for Monday Night Football in NFL Week 9
The Buccaneers will be the latest team to try and stop the Chiefs in pursuit of an undefeated season.
The two-time Super Bowl Champions play on Monday Night Football against the defending NFC South Champions Buccaneers at home as the team looks to improve its unblemished record.
Kansas City has cruised through the first half of its schedule, but the Buccaneers have been a potent offense with Baker Mayfield leading the way. However, with injuries along the roster, the Bucs are a significant underdog against the last remaining unbeaten ball club.
Here’s the updated odds and a final score prediction for this Monday Night Football.
Buccaneers vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Buccaneers: +9.5 (-110)
- Chiefs: -9.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Buccaneers: +350
- Chiefs: -425
Total: 45.5 (Over -114/Under -106)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Buccaneers vs. Chiefs Final Score Prediction
The Chiefs are undefeated, but when you look at the team’s metrics, it looks far from it.
Here’s some notes from our NFL betting expert Iain MacMillan, in his weekly column, “Road to 272”
Just like last week when I backed the Raiders as 10-point underdogs, the Chiefs haven't played well enough this season to deserve being this big of favorites. Despite being 7-0, they're just 14th in the NFL in Net Yards per Play at +0.3.
Meanwhile, the Buccaneers have been short handed of late, but the team has been more than capable, as MacMillan writes.
Last week, the Buccaneers proved they can still move the ball without their top two receivers. Leaning on their run game and their tight end, Cade Otton, is enough to get them on the board a handful of times throughout the game.
Believe it or not, Baker Mayfield has been the better quarterback this season, ranking eighth in EPA + CPOE composite while Mahomes comes in at 13th.
While the Chiefs may win and keep their unbeaten streak, expect the Bucs to keep this one competitive.
Final Score Prediction: Chiefs 27, Buccaneers 20
More NFL Stories
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.