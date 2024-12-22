Buccaneers vs. Cowboys Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Sunday Night Football in NFL Week 16
With all eyes on Sunday Night Football, let’s hit the anytime touchdown scorer market for some bets to close out Week 16’s Sunday slate.
The Buccaneers running game has emerged as a deep roster of talented backs, including rookie Bucky Irving, who highlights our anytime touchdown prop bets for this matchup against a lackluster Cowboys rush defense.
Best NFL Anytime Touchdown Picks for Buccaneers vs. Cowboys
- Bucky Irving (-110)
- Brandin Cooks (+380)
Bucky Irving
Irving is in a timeshare with Rachaad White, and his usage may be a bit fickle week-to-week, but he has a team high six rushing touchdowns.
Typically, around the red zone, Irving sees the ball more than White, garnering 37 red zone touches to White’s 29. That’s indicated in the price as Irving is -110 and White is +125, but I’m going to go with the safer bet in Irving.
The Cowboys rush defense is last in EPA/Rush this season and is third in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed to running backs. I think Irving is more likely than his price to find the end zone.
Brandin Cooks
Cooks has had an injury riddled season, but when he is active, he has been on the field often for the Cowboys.
The veteran wide out has played at least 60% of the team’s snaps in the last two games and has eight targets across the two games, including a touchdown grab against the Bengals.
While a long shot, I believe that we see the Cowboys look to attack through the air more often in this one with the team facing a top 10 rush defense but one that is 19th in EPA/Dropback.
Cooks will be on the field and is my favorite choice of Cowboys pass catchers to get into the end zone at price.
