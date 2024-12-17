Buccaneers vs. Cowboys Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 16
The NFL Week 16 edition of Sunday Night Football will feature an NFC matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys.
The Bucs are in control of their own destiny as we enter the final three weeks of the season. If they win out, they'll capture the NFC South crown for the fourth straight season. Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys are technically still alive in the playoff race, but they'll have to win out and get plenty of help from the rest of the NFC.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet this Sunday night's game.
Buccaneers vs. Cowboys Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Buccaneers -4 (-110)
- Cowboys +4 (-110)
Moneyline
- Buccaneers -192
- Cowboys +160
Total
- OVER 48 (-110)
- UNDER 48 (-110)
Buccaneers vs. Cowboys How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, December 22nd
- Game Time: 8:20 pm et
- Venue: AT&T Stadium
- How to Watch: NBC/Peacock
- Buccaneers Record: 8-6
- Cowboys Record: 6-8
Buccaneers vs. Cowboys Betting Trends
- Buccaneers are 5-1 ATS in their last six games
- The OVER is 8-3 in the Buccaneers' last 11 games
- Buccaneers are 4-1 ATS in their last five games vs. NFC East opponents
- Cowboys are 4-9 ATS in their last 13 games
- The OVER is 4-1 in the Cowboys' last five games
- Cowboys are 1-8 ATS in their last nine home games
- Cowboys are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games vs. NFC South opponents
Buccaneers vs. Cowboys Injury Reports
Buccaneers Injury Report
- Antoine Winfield Jr., S - Questionable
- Mike Edwards, S - Questionable
- K.J. Britt, LB - Questionable
Cowboys Injury Report
- Juanyeh Thomas, S - Questionable
- Cooper Beebe, G - Questionable
- Trevon Diggs, CB - Out
- Jourdan Lewis, CB - Questionable
- T.J. Bass, G - Questionable
Buccaneers vs. Cowboys Key Players to Watch
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bucky Irving: The Buccaneers' running back has established himself as one of the best in the NFL, averaging a blistering 5.6 yards per carry on the season. Tampa Bay is at its best when its running game is rolling and Irving should have no issues rolling through a porous Cowboys run defense.
Dallas Cowboys
Cooper Rush: Give cooper Rush credit, he may not be playing elite quarterback but he has led the Cowboys to a 3-1 record in their last four games and has kept them alive in the race for the playoffs. Can he pull out another win on Sunday?
Buccaneers vs. Cowboys Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I'm not hesitating to lay the points with the Buccaneers on Sunday night:
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have become a dark horse team in the NFC that no playoff team will feel confident playing against. I'm shocked they're just four-point favorites against the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.
Their offense is a top-five unit in the NFL. They rank fourth in success rate, seventh in EPA per play, and sixth in yards per play (6.1) this season. Their biggest issue was their defense but they may have figured something out there. The Bucs now rank fifth in opponent EPA per play since Week 11.
Tampa Bay is quietly one of the hottest teams in the NFL right now and Dallas will have nothing to offer them on either side of the ball. Bucky Irving will have a field day against one of the worst run defenses in the league.
Pick: Buccaneers -4 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!