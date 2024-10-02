Buccaneers vs. Falcons Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 5 (Bucky Irving Time)
Thursday Night Football features the Atlanta Falcons in their second straight NFC South matchup – this time against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
A Younghoe Koo field goal won the Falcons their Week 4 matchup against the New Orleans Saints, but it wasn’t a pretty performance for an Atlanta team that did not score a touchdown on offense.
That’s not ideal when we’re looking to bet some touchdown scorers in primetime!
Meanwhile, the Bucs blew out the Philadelphia Eagles, moving to 3-1 on the season. Outside of a down game against Denver’s elite defense, the Bucs have scored 37, 20 and 33 points in their three wins.
Can they find the end zone a lot on Thursday night?
Here’s a breakdown of my favorite players to bet on to score on Thursday Night Football.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Buccaneers vs. Falcons
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Bucky Irving Anytime TD (+155)
- Bijan Robinson Anytime TD (-125)
- Chris Godwin Anytime TD (+155)
Bucky Irving Anytime TD (+155)
Has Bucky Irving taken over the Tampa Bay backfield?
The rookie played a season-high 42 percent of the snaps in Week 4, carrying the ball 10 times for 49 yards and a touchdown, adding one catch for six yards.
He saw the same number of carries as Rachaad White (58 percent of the snaps, 10 carries for 49 yards as well), but White has yet to find the end zone in 2024.
Atlanta has only allowed 4.0 yards per carry in 2024, but it has given up four rushing scores. I’ll take Irving at this price with his role seemingly increasing week after week.
Bijan Robinson Anytime TD (-125)
Bijan Robinson had just 11 touches and played just 64 percent of the snaps in Week 4, but I love this matchup for the star running back.
Tampa Bay has allowed the fourth most yards per carry in the NFL this season – 5.0 – and it’s given up seven rushing scores (tied for the third most in the NFL).
Robinson has just one score on the season, but he had at least 14 carries in each of the first three weeks of the season.
I am betting on a bounce-back showing against weak run defense on Thursday.
Chris Godwin Anytime TD (+155)
Star receiver Mike Evans may draw the AJ Terrell treatment on Thursday, and that could open up things for Chris Godwin in the slot.
Godwin has found the end zone in three games this season, and he’s been targeted at least eight times in all four of the Bucs’ matchups.
Godwin’s worst – if you can say that – game of the season may have been a six-catch, 69-yard no score showing in Week 4.
He should get a heavy workload again on Thursday.
