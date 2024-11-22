Buccaneers vs. Giants Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 12 (Tampa Bay Will Shut Down Tommy DeVito)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are fresh off their BYE week and based how the Atlanta Falcons have played lately, they're all of a sudden back in the mix in the NFC South with one of the easiest remaining schedules in the NFL ahead of them.
With that being said, if they want to make a run at the division title, they need to win the games they're supposed to win and a Week 12 duel against the New York Giants certainly counts as one of those games.
The Giants have officially benched Daniel Jones and now look to fan favorite, Tommy DeVito, to be their starter. He went 3-3 as a starter in 2023.
Let's take a look at the latest odds for this game and then I'll predict the final score.
Buccaneers vs. Giants Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Buccaneers -6 (-110)
- Giants +6 (-110)
Moneyline
- Buccaneers -275
- Giants +220
Total
- OVER 41.5 (-110)
- UNDER 41.5 (-110)
The Buccaneers opening as 3.5-point favorites on Sunday. When it was announced on Monday that DeVito would start in place of Jones, the line ballooned to Buccaneers -5. It has increased another point since then and has settled at Bucs -6. The total has dropped half a point from 42 to 41.5.
Buccaneers vs. Giants Final Score Prediction
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I'm laying the points with the Buccaneers:
You're a brave bettor if you're taking the Giants led by Tommy DeVito. I could have been convinced to take the Giants at this number if Drew Lock was getting the start, but with the Giants opting to go with DeVito, I'm going to back the Buccaneers.
Mike Evans returned to practice for the Bucs on Monday which is a huge positive for Tampa Bay, who is still very much alive in the race to win the NFC South. Tampa Bay just made it through a gauntlet of great teams and the last time we saw them play against a team with a below .500 record, they cruised past the Saints by a score of 51-27.
Their offense ranks seventh in the NFL in EPA per play and I simply don't think the Giants' offense can hang with them with DeVito at quarterback. The weakness of the Buccaneers' defense is their secondary and New York doesn't have the tools to take advantage of it.
When it comes to the total, I'm going to take the UNDER. The biggest strength of the Giant is their defense, specifically their pass rush. While I think the Buccaneers will win and cover, I wouldn't be surprised if they're relatively kept in check.
Then there's the Giants offense who, despite facing a not-so-hot Bucs defense, I still can't envision them putting up many points with Tommy Cutlets.
Final score prediction: Buccaneers 24, Giants 10
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!