Buccaneers vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 12
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Giants are fresh off their BYE weeks and will face each other in NFL Week 12 action.
The Giants have benched Daniel Jones and will start Tommy DeVito at quarterback, opting for DeVito over Drew Lock in a surprising move. DeVito went 3-3 as a starter last season, averaging 122.3 yards per game. He'll face Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers, who are desperate for a win to get back in the mix in the NFC South.
Buccaneers vs. Giants Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Buccaneers -5 (-110)
- Giants +5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Buccaneers -250
- Giants +195
Total
- OVER 41.5 (-110)
- UNDER 41.5 (-110)
Buccaneers vs. Giants How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 24
- Game Time: 1:00 pm et
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
- How to Watch: CBS
- Buccaneers Record: 4-6
- Giants Record: 2-8
Buccaneers vs. Giants Betting Trends
- The OVER is 6-1 in the Buccaneers' last seven games
- Giants are 7-2-1 ATS in their last 10 games vs. Buccaneers
- Buccaneers are 10-3 straight up in their last 13 games vs. NFC East opponents
- Giants are 0-5 ATS in their last five games
- The OVER is 6-1 in the last seven meetings between these two teams
- The UNDER is 5-0 in the Giants' last five games vs. NFC South opponents
Buccaneers vs. Giants Injury Reports
Buccaneers Injury Report
- Tykee Smith, S - Questionable
- Jamel Dean, CB - IR-R
- Mike Evans, WR - Questionable
- Tristan Wirfs, OT - Questions
- Zyon McCollum, CB - Questionable
Giants Injury Report
- Darius Slayton, WR - Questionable
- Jason Pinnock, S - Questionable
- Darius Muasau, LB - Questionable
- Bryce Ford-Wheaton, WR - Questionable
- Kayvon Thibodeaux, LB - IR
Buccaneers vs. Giants Key Players to Watch
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Mike Evans: The Bucs star receiver returned to practice on Monday, leading to the belief he will be back on the field on Sunday against the Giants. That's going to be a huge boost for the Buccaneers who has an open door to get back in the mix in the NFC South if they can get the win on Sunday.
New York Giants
Tommy DeVito: The Giants will turn to Tommy DeVito to start for them this week. Last year, he went 3-3 in his six starts, averaging 122.3 yards per game, 6.2 yards per pass attempt, and a quarterback rating of 89.2. We'll see if he can come out hot on Sunday.
Buccaneers vs. Giants Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets" I broke down why I'm laying the points with Tampa Bay:
You're a brave bettor if you're taking the Giants led by Tommy DeVito. I could have been convinced to take the Giants at this number if Drew Lock was getting the start, but with the Giants opting to go with DeVito, I'm going to back the Buccaneers.
Mike Evans returned to practice for the Bucs on Monday which is a huge positive for Tampa Bay, who is still very much alive in the race to win the NFC South. Tampa Bay just made it through a gauntlet of great teams and the last time we saw them play against a team with a below .500 record, they cruised past the Saints by a score of 51-27.
Their offense ranks seventh in the NFL in EPA per play and I simply don't think the Giants' offense can hang with them with DeVito at quarterback. The weakness of the Buccaneers' defense is their secondary and New York doesn't have the tools to take advantage of it.
Pick: Buccaneers -5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!